Abstract works by Local artist Frank Herrmann featured in new display at Elsmere’s Gallery 506

By Lorelei Smillie

NKyTribune staff writer

An abstract art exhibition is now open at Gallery 506 in Elsmere, featuring work by local artist Frank Herrmann.

Dimensions will run through Dec. 20. Herrmann’s art is characterized by bright colors, organic shapes and a playful sensibility. Although he works in several mediums, the artist focuses mostly on two-dimensional pieces.

“I’m a painter,” Herrmann said. “It’s my first language: possibly part of my DNA.”

Herrmann received his MFA from the University of Cincinnati in 1972 and considers that the beginning of his professional career. His work is mostly in acrylic on stretched canvas, but he also creates two-dimensional drawings, watercolors and 3D pieces.

Over the years, the artist has built an impressive CV, with exhibitions across the U.S. and residencies at MASS MoCA and the Foundation for Contemporary Art in the Czech Republic. His work appears in corporate collections throughout Cincinnati and in more than 60 private homes. He is currently a professor emeritus of fine arts at the University of Cincinnati.

The work featured in Dimensions exists in a realm with no hard lines or edges. Herrmann’s sculptures are made of intertwining shapes such as ovals and lines weaving together to echo the natural world. His materials are varied: one piece is a reconstruction of a shield from New Guinea that has been laser cut and painted with bright red outlines, evoking the image of a dancing creature. Another painting uses acrylic paint, sand, brick dust and soot to form organic shapes.

“As soon as I say the word ‘landscape’ to describe my work, it conjures up some bucolic scene, which is not what my paintings are presenting. I tend to use the word ‘terrain,’ which opens up the possibilities of investigation. The ideas for the work come from travel, research or observations of other cultures and environs around me,” Herrmann said.

Herrmann said his life’s work has been worth the sacrifices. Although becoming an artist is not a particularly lucrative career for most, he believes it’s rewarding in terms of the experiences, community and a life engaged with creativity.

“One hopes the viewer becomes engaged with the work. If I can have one moment when the viewer has looked, turned away, but then comes back for further consideration, I’ll take that,” Herrmann said.

Gallery 506 is at 506 Kenton St. in Elsmere and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

