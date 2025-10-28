KHEAA College Info Road Show to bring technology and resources to Kentucky Students this fall

This fall, Kentucky students will get the first look at a new College Info Road Show, the mobile outreach classroom of the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

The new vehicle includes iPad stations, seating for presentations and a large SMART presentation screen with speakers for students to learn more about college and career resources available for Kentuckians. Additionally, the bus has LED lighting, an exterior awning and TV, and it is fully ADA-compliant.

“The College Info Road Show provides Kentucky students with a personalized, small group approach to learning about their options after high school,” said Jo Carole Ellis, KHEAA Executive Director. “KHEAA’s efforts to enhance college access statewide with services like our mobile classroom will help to boost Kentucky’s economic progress in the years to come.”

The College Info Road Show is in its 27th year visiting middle schools and high schools, adult education centers, public libraries and other venues offering students the opportunity to explore postsecondary education resources. Improved satellite Wi-Fi and LED lights will enhance the student experience.

Sessions on board the College Info Road Show help students explore colleges and careers and provide an overview of student financial aid programs. Visitors can access KHEAA account information and more by creating a MyKHEAA account. Students can also find helpful resources for career exploration, test preparation and scholarship searches; and they can even file their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

The vehicle design features KHEAA’s logo and its colors in blue and yellow, featuring a striking silhouette of students throwing their mortarboards in the air.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers the merit-based Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) program, as well as need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. Kentucky Lottery funds pay for many of those programs.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit our website; write to KHEAA at PO B﻿ox 7﻿98, Frank﻿fort, K﻿Y 4﻿060﻿2; or call 8﻿0﻿0-﻿9﻿2﻿8-89﻿2﻿6.

KHEAA also administers the KY Saves 529 program, which assists families in their effort to save for college.

KHEAA’s sister agency, Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC), offers students and their families Advantage Education Loans to help them achieve their dreams of higher education.

Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority