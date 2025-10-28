City of Florence, Florence Christian Church to present ‘The Witness Tree’ Nov. 1-11

The City of Florence, in partnership with Florence Christian Church, invites the community to participate in “The Witness Tree,” a moving tribute honoring veterans and raising awareness about mental health challenges faced by those who have served our nation.

The event will take place daily at 8 a.m., November 1-11, on the campus of the Florence Government Center, 8100 Ewing Boulevard. The program is anticipated to last approximately fifteen minutes each day and will include readings, reflections and the placement of dog tags on the Witness Tree to represent the estimated 22 veterans who lose their lives to suicide each day.

Over the course of the eleven-day observance, 242 dog tags will hang from the Witness Tree as a symbol of remembrance, reflection and hope. The ceremony seeks to shed light on the invisible wounds many veterans face upon returning to civilian life and to reduce the sigma surrounding mental health struggles within the veterans community.

Community members, veterans and their families are encouraged to attend any or all the daily ceremonies and take part in hanging dog tags on the tree in honor of those who have served and sacrificed.

City of Florence