Kentuckians urged to use caution as bat activity increases, raising chance for rabies infection

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Public health officials are warning Kentuckians that since it’s fall, bats are going to become more active in the state.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife notes that bats mate in the fall and then hibernate during the winter. Bats are an important part of our ecosystem in that they eat insects — especially those pesky mosquitoes.

Sometimes bats roost in areas of the home, such as attics, garages, barns, under shutters and behind gutters. If you discover a bat around your home, remember not to touch it. Bats that are active during the day or are unable to fly could have rabies. During recent instances reported in Louisville, there does not appear to have been contact between the bats and any humans.

The rabies virus infects the central nervous system. Without appropriate medical care, it can cause disease in the brain which can result in death. Preventative care after rabies exposure consists of a dose of human rabies immune globulin and the rabies vaccine series. Treatment is recommended for both bite and non-bite exposures. Once rabies symptoms begin, there is no treatment, and the disease is fatal.

Rabies can spread to people and pets if they are bitten or scratched by a rabid animal. In the United States, rabies is mostly found in wild animals including bats, skunks, racoons, and foxes. In Kentucky, bats and skunks are the most common hosts of rabies.

Rabies can be prevented by vaccinating pets against the virus, avoiding wildlife, and seeking medical care immediately for potential exposure.

If you have a pet that has encountered a bat:

• Contact your local health department. Your pet may need to be quarantined to ensure rabies is not transmitted. Please advise the health department if you choose to have your pet quarantined at another location besides your home. • If your pet bites or scratches someone during a rabies exposure quarantine, you must report that incident to your health department.

For more information, visit www.cdc.gov.