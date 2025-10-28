NKY Chamber’s Nov. 18 Eggs ‘N Issues to feature annual review of NKY Metro regional economy

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will present its annual look at where the NKY Metro region and national economy are headed in the new year. Eggs ‘N Issues: Regional Economic Outlook will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 18, from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South, 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger.

Panelists will address the economic factors and trends that will affect business owners in 2026.

Scheduled speakers include:

• Janet Harrah, Executive Director of Outreach at Northern Kentucky University, is an accomplished researcher and executive with more than 20 years of experience in regional economic analysis, serving a wide range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to state and local governments. Her research has focused on examining the factors impacting community and economic growth and vitality. • Julianne Dunn, Cincinnati Regional Executive, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, is armed with a degree in international studies from The Ohio State University, as well as master’s degrees in both economics and international relations from Syracuse University. She joined the Federal Reserve Bank in 2017 as a research analyst and has since held positions of increasing responsibility.

“As our region continues to grow, it’s essential that business leaders understand the forces shaping our economy,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Don’t miss Eggs ‘N Issues: Regional Economic Outlook, as local experts give our business community the insight needed to plan strategically for 2026 and position Northern Kentucky for continued success.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: Regional Economic Outlook will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9:15 a.m. Registration is $40 for NKY Chamber members and $50 for future members. The NKYP rate is $35. Register online at NKYChamber.com/events.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce