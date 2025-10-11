Carter Caves to host Halloween events including Jack-o’-Lantern Cave and Stories in the Shadows

Carter Caves State Resort Park is celebrating the Halloween season with two new experiences: Jack-o’-Lantern Cave and Stories in the Shadows.

Stories in the Shadows takes visitors into Cascade Cave, where participants will hear haunting tales of Carter Caves legends. The event takes place on Oct. 11 and 18. Tours begin at 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. each evening, and admission is $2 per person. Due to the program’s spooky nature, it is not recommended for children under the age of 8. Space is limited, and advance registration is required. To reserve a time slot, contact 606-286-4411 ext. 1.

On Oct. 24 from 4–7 p.m. and Oct. 25 from 1-8 p.m., the state park will welcome families to experience the Jack-o’-Lantern Cave, a glowing underground display featuring hundreds of carved pumpkins. Additionally, the park will host a pumpkin carving contest where participants will have the chance to win prizes. Admission is $12 for adults and $7 for children 12 years old and under. Guests can help make the event a success by donating a pumpkin to the welcome center from Oct. 21 – 23, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Located just 10 minutes off I-64, Carter Caves State Resort Park includes lodging with private patios overlooking the forest, Tierny’s Cavern Restaurant, a gift shop, welcome center, hiking trails, miniature golf, tennis courts, water recreation, cave tours and much more.

For the latest updates and information on events, visit parks.ky.gov. Kentucky is home to 44 state parks, including 17 resort parks and 13 golf courses.

