Southwest Airlines announced new nonstop service from CVG to Austin starting in June ’26

Southwest Airlines announced new daily, nonstop service between Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).

The new route is now available for booking, and flights will begin in June 2026.

With the addition of service to Austin, Texas, Southwest has grown its 2026 summer schedule at CVG by more than 40 percent over the previous summer in terms of flight volume and seat capacity.

Southwest now provides year-round service from CVG to Austin, Nashville, Baltimore, Denver, Orlando, and Chicago (Midway), in addition to seasonal service to Phoenix, with the frequency of flights increasing from 2025 to 2026.

“We’re always working to identify opportunities that give our customers even more choices when they travel,” said Daniel Jones, Vice President Network Planning at Southwest Airlines. “Our new route between Cincinnati and Austin connects two growing cities with even more potential.”

“Southwest continues to demonstrate its commitment to CVG and our region with this new Austin route,” said Larry Krauter, chief executive officer, CVG. “Its expanded presence here, now offering seven destinations with increasing frequency, reflects the demand and vitality of our market. Austin is a great addition as the two cities share much in common as growing tech hubs and vibrant cultural centers.”