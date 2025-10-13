Charities Guild of NKY’s 43rd annual Happy Feet Ball to provide shoes to underserved youth

Staff report

The Charities Guild of Northern Kentucky, a local nonprofit that provides shoes to underserved youth, is hosting its 43rd annual fundraiser, The Happy Feet Ball, on November 15 at the Devou Golf & Event Center.

The Happy Feet Ball is more than a fundraiser — it’s a way for the community to come together to help children meet basic needs, gain confidence, and thrive. The evening will include food and drinks, live music, dancing, games, and a silent auction, with all proceeds supporting local kids in need.

“We believe every child deserves comfort, care, and the chance to thrive,” said Brooke Stripling, PR and marketing Chair of the Charities Guild of Northern Kentucky. “The Happy Feet Ball is a fun way for our community to make that happen.”

There’s no need for formal wear, dress is casual and confortable. Ski attire encouraged.

The event will take place at 7-11 p.m. at The Lodge at Devou Golf & Event Center.

Tickets may be purchased here.

In Kentucky, 21% of children are currently living in poverty, with the state consistently ranking among the top 10 for child poverty rates. These numbers are even more alarming in the three counties that make up Northern Kentucky.

The Charities Guild of Northern Kentucky is dedicated to improving the lives of students in the NKY community. They have been raising funds and distributing brand new shoes to children in underserved areas. Through strong partnerships with local schools, churches, and social service agencies, they identify children in need and ensure they receive the footwear they need to thrive.

This simple act of providing shoes can make a world of difference. School officials report that when children arrive at school with shoes in good condition, they are more confident, focused, and ready to learn. By addressing this basic need, we are helping to remove barriers to education and giving children the chance to succeed.