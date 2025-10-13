Frost Brown Todd, Gibbons announce merger, will have 800 attorneys in 25 offices nationwide

Frost Brown Todd LLP and Gibbons P.C. law firms have agreed to combine, with a planned effective date of January 1, 2026. The new firm, to be named FBT Gibbons LLP, will create a mid-market legal powerhouse with approximately 800 attorneys across 25 offices nationwide.



FBT Gibbons will deliver expanded capabilities across practices, with richer industry insights and a broader geographic footprint extending from New York to California and everywhere in between.

The firm is uniquely positioned to serve clients from the Fortune 500 to growth-oriented start-ups and mid-sized businesses, acting as trusted legal advisors for their most important and middle-market work. The announcement follows a vote by both firms’ partnerships.



Robert Sartin, Chairman of FBT, will serve as Chairman of FBT Gibbons. Peter Torcicollo, Managing Director of Gibbons, and Adam Hall, Chief Executive Officer of FBT, will serve as Co-Managing Partners of the combined firm.

“This combination is a transformational step for both firms, creating a best-in-class national platform with deeper resources,” said Sartin. “Gibbons shares our commitment to clients and community, with a focus on delivering exceptional legal counsel and fostering a culture where everyone can thrive. Together, we will be even better positioned to partner with clients and grow in the markets that matter most.”



Torcicollo added, “Combining these firms supercharges our strategic ambitions and amplifies our impact from coast to coast. Clients will gain access to a more robust bench of industry-savvy attorneys and a nationwide presence that positions us as a formidable force in the legal landscape.”

“This combination gives us the scale to continue investing in the talent, technology and systems needed to deliver exceptional service, while creating a stronger platform to attract and retain top talent in the markets where both firms excel,” said Hall. “We’re bringing together two highly respected institutions with complementary strengths and shared values to create something truly exceptional for our people and our clients.”

FBT Gibbons will offer clients enhanced national litigation capabilities and a robust transactional platform with direct access to the country’s court systems and leading finance, energy, manufacturing, and innovation centers.

Gibbons’s Northeast footprint and strong reputation in litigation — in areas including trial, commercial, white collar, investigations, class action, product liability, labor and employment, environmental, and life sciences — will bolster support for FBT’s national clients. The combination will also leverage both firms’ strengths to drive growth in corporate and transactional work in New York and beyond. The combination delivers synergies in key industries of strategic focus for both legacy firms: finance, manufacturing, and energy.



For over 100 years, FBT has served some of America’s leading corporations — including more than half of the Fortune 100, as well as emerging companies.



Gibbons P.C. will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026. The firm was established by Andrew B. Crummy in Newark, NJ, where it remains proudly headquartered. In 1950, John J. Gibbons joined the firm, later becoming a partner and lending his name to the firm’s

legacy of legal excellence.

Frost Brown Todd has offices in Cincinnati and in Northern Kentucky.

