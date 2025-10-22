City of Florence to present annual Y’alloween Fest at Thomas More Stadium October 28

The City of Florence is inviting resident to a ‘spooktacular’ evening of Halloween fun at the annual Florence Y’alloween Fest on Tuesday, October 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Thomas More Stadium, home of the Florence Y’alls, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence.

The free, rain-or-shine community celebration is one of Florence’s most anticipated events of the year. Families and friends are invited to enjoy a night filled with pumpkins, treats, tunes, and more.

The event will feature:

• Over 60 local vendors • Food trucks including Steak & Shake, Phat Daddy’s, Papa Pat’s, Dreamy’s, and Holey Donuts • Say Cheese Photobooth for festive photos • Halloween décor, pumpkin displays, and fall-themed fun throughout the stadium

Enjoy music, delicious food, and community spirit as we celebrate the season together. And don’t forget to wear your favorite costume.

The Florence Y’alloween Fest is brought presented by the City of Florence.

City of Florence