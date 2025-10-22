MIke Tussey: UFO’s — like it or not, they get your attention

The acronym UFO simply means – UNIDENTIFIED FLYING OBJECT. This term when used explains exactly what it means and the implied sightings. For decades, there has been and still is, a very high interest for those things flying around our skies that look odd and defy explanation. Certainly, today the use of “drones” and their images in the sky get our attention as well.

However, push the 2025 button and we now have a brand new acronym – UAP. This relatively new governmental acronym came about in 2022 and translates to: UNIDENTIFIED ANOMALOUS PHENOMENA.

In essence, it’s a catch-all term used while detecting objects in air, sea or space that cannot be identified.

Historically, there was an incident on July, 1947 in Roswell, New Mexico that spawned infatuation with the unknown. A report was filed that stated an “object” had crashed in the area and was allegedly an extraterrestrial spacecraft and alien occupants were inside and were captured.

The rumors spread quickly that the military had engaged in a cover up of it all.

The decade of the 40’s continued with a spoof of a new American hero arriving on earth traveling inside a comet type spacecraft and he would be here for us to fight for truth, justice and the American way. He would become our super hero from outer space -Superman!

1948 even brought about the filming of a serial entitled “Superman” to theaters across the country. Yeah, everyone came to know and respect Clark Kent. Superman became the alien from a planet called Krypton with super powers and became a hero American came to love. This creation fell right in line with the UFO sightings of the era.

By 1951 through 1958, the “Adventures of Superman” (George Reeves) a new TV series showcased our friendly alien hero. To this day here in 2025, even now three is a new Superman movie which it the screens arriving last summer. This time, Superman is 6’8 270 lbs.

In 1955 the very small town of Rachel, Nevada became the sight to be known as “AREA 51”; a highly classified Air Force facility about 80 miles from Las Vegas. The intense secrecy surrounding the base led to the public opinion that UFO’s were involved. So much so, the town of Rachel became a tourist attraction and the town’s main road was called – “Extraterrestrial Highway.”

The decade of the 60’s kept it all going with a new TV series -“THE INVADERS” which ran from 1967 through 1968. Another series with aliens from another planet in spacecrafts to take Earth for their own starring Roy Thinnes.

Today there are millions who truly believe that aliens and/or their spacecrafts cruise our skies. Others, in contrast strongly reject any thoughts or beliefs that there are UFO’s or UAP’s.

However, Luis Elizondo a former military intelligence officer, author, media personality and UFO activist, claims that UFO’s are of extraterrestrial or interdimensional origin.

2017 brought about his resignation from the military in order to protest what he characterized as excessive secrecy and internal opposition.

He then became very active in promoting his beliefs publicly via the media and through his book – “Imminent: Inside the Pentagon’s Hunt for UFO’s.”

In November of 2024, Elizondo appeared before a joint hearing of the United States House Oversight Subcommittee on National security while exposing the truth as he believed it in regard to UFO’s and UAP.

One of the most intriguing UFO incidents occurred on January 7, 1948 when Captain Thomas F. Mantell, a Kentucky National Guard pilot, died when his P-51 Mustang fighter plane he was piloting crashed near Franklin, Kentucky.

It all began with a call to the Kentucky Highway Patrol (became Kentucky State Police July 1, 1948) reporting an unusual aerial object near Maysville, Kentucky. It was described as “circular” and 300 feet in diameter. It was determined it was neither an aircraft or weather balloon.

Four planes were dispatched to approach the object. One of those pilots was Captain Mantell who began chase of the UFO climbing to 22,000 feet. This was dangerous due to the lack of sufficient oxygen on board and later determined that Mantell passed out at 25,000 feet and crashed near the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

Some say that Mantell stated: “It looks metallic and is tremendous in size.”



However, former U. S, Air Force Captain Edward Ruppelt stated that no one at the tower could recall his description of the object.

The Mantell incident was reported nationwide via the media with many claims and some that the object was even a soviet missile. Many more became just rumors. No evidence has ever surfaced to substantiate any of the claims.

However, a video is available at YOUTUBE entitled – “MANTELL UFO INCIDENT – MILITARY CASE FILES” giving more specifics in depth and several military statements including those from Ohio as well.

Actually, later the same day of January 7, 1948 there were sightings in Ohio at the Clinton County airbase in Wilmington and Lockbourne Airbase in Columbus that occurred from 7 p.m.-8 p.m.

With the mention of the state of Ohio, there is MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) located in Cincinnati.

This non-profit organization is composed of civilian volunteers who study reported UFO sightings. It is one of the oldest and largest organizations of its kind with more than 4,000 members that cover more than 43 countries and all 50 states in America. Located currently in Cincinnati, it holds annual international symposiums and publishes the monthly MUFON UFO JOURNAL. The network claims more than 500 non paid field investigators and specialized teams to investigate possible physical evidence or extraterrestrial craft. Investigators must pass both an exam based on a 265 page manual and background check.

Its website is located at: www.mufon.com and its offices at 4212 Airport Road, Suite 100 Cincinnati, Ohio 45226, 513-871-8367

So, be it 1947 or 2025, the magnetic interest in UFO’s and UAP’s continues even today. Don’t let a skyborne craft get by you, keep an eye on the skies.

One thing for sure, it’s not SUPERMAN!

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.