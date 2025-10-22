Pregnancy Care Network of Northern Kentucky to host Community Baby Shower Thursday

The Pregnancy Care Network of Northern Kentucky is hosting a Community Baby Shower for new and expectant families, Thursday, October 23, 5–7 p.m., at Holy Spirit Parish Center, located at 840 Washington Ave.in Newport.

The event will include free tote bags for those new and expectant parents in attendance as well as an opportunity to connect with community resources that include child and infant health and safety information.

New and expectant parents will also receive free diapers, wipes, baby clothing and accessories. Additionally, there are opportunities for those new and expectant families to enter a raffle to receive large baby items such as strollers, car seats, wagons, highchairs and cribs. Moms will also receive a gift.

The Northern Kentucky Pregnancy Care Network is a network of non-profit agencies and ministries, including the Diocese of Covington, Catholic Charities, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, North Key, Brighton Center, Northern Kentucky Health Department, all collaborating to improve the overall health and well-being of childbearing families in Northern Kentucky.

