Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has no regrets about late play calling in OT loss to Texas

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has no regrets regarding his team’s playcalling in overtime of the Wildcats’ 16-13 loss to Texas on Saturday.

The Wildcats opted to go for a touchdown instead of a field goal on the goal line in overtime. After getting a 22-yard play on first down in the extra time, Kentucky ran four consecutive running plays up the middle and failed to score. Texas went on to kick a field goal on the ensuing possession for the win.

During his weekly press conference Monday, Stoops said he felt that same as he did after the contest on Saturday.

“I don’t want to create a stir because I thought Bush (offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan) did a really good job in that game plan, and we moved the ball very well, as good as anybody has all year against them,” he said. “… play three and play four, I don’t have regret on that, I don’t, right or wrong, I don’t.”

Stoops added that, “watching it on the coaches’ copy, we were inches short.”

“We were literally two inches from that ball crossing on play three — inches – his head was across,” Stoops said. “The ball was probably in his chest. I’m not saying it’s a bad call, but I mean, it was either in or inches (short).”

Stoops was full of “mixed emotions” but was “really encouraged with the way our team played.”

“(I was) disappointed with the outcome and that’s what’s heartbreaking,” he said. “Our fans deserve it. Our players deserve it, and our team has worked extremely hard to improve and that, I greatly appreciate. We need a different result, and we’re gonna go back to work.”

Stoops also accepted criticism regarding the team’s lack of creativity within the red zone.

“Yes, there are definitely things we can do,” he said. “That’s fair. That is fair criticism. And think we’re making strides in a lot of areas. That’s one where a lot of times you watch football, you watch it in pro level, you watch it in college, you create 1-on-1’s and you win.

“We have to give our kids good opportunities. I feel like our quarterback (Cutter Boley) is playing at a very high level right now and so he places it in some spots where our guys maybe have an opportunity.”

In his third start of the season, Boley threw for a career-high 258 yards and completed 31 passes on 39 attempts for 79.4 percent, also a career-high, against Texas.

“He’s more comfortable in the pocket,” Stoops said. “He’s been doing a good job of working around there, and even under duress, he’s been delivering the football. I was very encouraged by the completion percentage. When you can complete 80 percent against that type of defense under duress, that says a lot.”

Stoops wasn’t concerned about Boley’s spirits after the loss.

“That’s no issue with him, none at all,” he said. “We visited yesterday and didn’t at all address that because I don’t need to with him. He’s very positive, he’s very confident. I love that about him very much.”

Gametracker: Tennessee at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m. Saturday. TV/Radio: SEC Network, UK Radio Network.