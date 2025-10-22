MRI on University of Kentucky guard Jaland Lowe’s shoulder negative, no timetable set for return

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

It doesn’t appear Kentucky point guard Jaland Lowe’s shoulder injury is serious.

Kentucky coach Mark Pope provided an update on Lowe’s progress on Monday during a tipoff event in Louisville.

“Jaland’s doing great,’ he said during a He has improved so much over the last 48 hours it’s really really positive. We will kind of proceed with caution, but he is an ultimate competitor and he’s doing great.

“He going to be in really good shape. We’ll see. I’ll have to be super courageous to throw him on the court here soon, but we will kind of see how it plays out. We’ve been really pleased with his progress over the last 48 hours.”

According to Larry Vaught, a longtime journalist who has a popular websitem Vaught’s Views, an MRI performed on Lowe’s shoulder was negative. Lowe suffered the injury during the team’s Blue-White event on Friday night at Memorial Coliseum.

The school hasn’t released an official statement on Lowe’s status as of Monday.

Lowe will likely miss Kentucky’s exhibition opener against No. 1 Purdue on Friday night. It’s not known who will be thrust into a starting role at the point-guard slot, but it could be handled by committee between Collin Chandler, Denzel Aberdeen and Jasper Johnson.

Pope didn’t have an update on Lowe following the scrimmage Friday night.

“He tweaked his shoulder, so we’ll see,” Pope said. “We sat him down out of precaution. We’ll see how it responds tomorrow. He’s an incredibly tough young man, so I’m sure whatever it is, he’ll battle it well.”

The injury reportedly could have been related to a fall he suffered in June.