Thomas More, KCTCS partner for new dual-admission, transfer program Pathways to More

Thomas More University and Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) have launched Pathways to More, a dual-admission and transfer program that ensures students across the Commonwealth have a seamless and accessible path to complete both an associate and a bachelor’s degree.

Through Pathways to More, students at any of KCTCS’s 16 colleges can transfer to Thomas More with guidance and personalized support. A first-of-its-kind partnership between KCTCS and a private university, Pathways to More launches during National Transfer Student Week, an initiative that supports students who transfer from one institution to another and celebrates the diverse experiences transfer students bring to campus.

“Pathways to More breaks down barriers by easing the transfer process and ensuring students have a clear and supportive path to a Catholic liberal arts education,” says Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D. “We are proud to partner with KCTCS to empower more students to achieve their academic and personal goals with confidence and clarity.”

“KCTCS is pleased to expand our transfer partnership with Thomas More University, providing even greater opportunities for student success. This renewed collaboration enhances clear transfer pathways, concurrent admission, and a seamless transition to Thomas More after earning an associate degree. We value Thomas More’s continued partnership and shared commitment to helping KCTCS students reach their goals,” says Dr. Phil Neal, KCTCS Vice President and Provost.

Pathways to More Program Highlights:

• Dual Admission – Qualified KCTCS students are admitted to Thomas More University as non-degree seeking students, giving them early access to advising, resources and campus opportunities at Thomas More while completing their associate degree at a KCTCS institution. • Early Access to Thomas More Courses – Students may take up to four Thomas More courses at the KCTCS tuition rate before transfer. • Guaranteed Admission – Once students complete their associate degree in good academic standing, they are guaranteed full admission to Thomas More as degree-seeking students, with no additional application required. (Note: some academic programs may have additional requirements.) • Guided Pathways – The program launches with pathways in business administration, organizational leadership, psychology, elementary education, criminal justice, and nursing, with additional pathways planned. • Shared Advising & Support – Students benefit from personalized advising from both institutions, access to a dedicated transfer coordinator, and resources to stay on track toward their goals. • Affordable Path to a Bachelor’s Degree – Those who transfer from a KCTCS institution to Thomas More full-time will receive a $4,000 transfer scholarship, in addition to any academic scholarships or other financial aid for which they may be eligible.

For more information about Pathways to More, visit www.thomasmore.edu/kctcs.

