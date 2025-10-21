Beshear reallocates state funds to cover Senior Meals, other programs suffering because of shutdown

Gov. Andy Beshear has reallocated $9.1 million to the Aging and Independent Living appropriation for the Senior Meals program following news that Area Development Districts (ADDs) have exhausted all previously budgeted funding for the program.

The Governor also shared an update on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and some plans for the state to temporarily support the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, or TANF, through the month of November as the federal shutdown reaches the 20-day mark.



“No Kentuckian should ever face hunger, which is why my administration has directed more dollars toward funding senior meals than any other administration in the commonwealth’s history,” said Beshear. “While I am glad that we have found a temporary solution, our state faces real challenges with the potential $305 million budget shortfall, the exhaustion of one-time federal ARPA funds, and additional expenses the state faces due to the federal shutdown. We must remain fiscally responsible and work within a budget to provide the support and services Kentuckians need.”

Senior Meals

Gov. Beshear has the authority to transfer funding, pursuant to House Bill 6, and will use $9.1 million from the $25 million General Fund appropriation in fiscal year 2026 to Medicaid for “Medicaid Reimbursement Rebasing Efforts” for the Senior Meals program. The $25 million was contingent on approval of a proposal by the General Assembly that did not occur and therefore is available for reallocation to the Aging and Independent Living appropriation unit for the Senior Meals program.

The Governor requested that the General Assembly retroactively approve the movement of the $9.1 million, which leadership has agreed to do.

Moments before the announcement was made, the Governor held a call with ADD leaders from across the state to share the news. During that call, he also shared plans to request that the Finance Cabinet review the entire Senior Meals program to understand future funding needs and ensure consistent practices across the program.

“Just like our Kentucky families, our state must work within a balanced budget,” said the Governor. “To ensure we remain fiscally responsible while still appropriately funding the Senior Meals program, we must understand the difference in costs per meal across the different ADDs, as well as eligibility, procedures and numbers of meals available to confirm all funding is being used appropriately.”

Federal Shutdown/TANF

Beshear also shared plans for the state to temporarily cover TANF through the month of November. The TANF program is where the state receives support from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help struggling families for a limited period. At this time, Kentucky has not received funding for the month of November due to the ongoing federal shutdown.

“The federal shutdown is having real impacts across our country and our Commonwealth. As a state, we’re doing what we can to help cover the support our Kentucky families rely on,” said Gov. Beshear. “While we are able to cover this for November, we cannot – at this time – make that assurance for December.”

The use of state funds for November will prevent any disruption in assistance. Recipients should use their current benefits as normal, and check for updates on the Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) website, on their Self-Service Portal (SSP) account, and through official DCBS notifications, text messages or emails.

SNAP

The ongoing federal shutdown is also impacting SNAP, which more than 600,000 Kentuckians rely on. Due to the shutdown, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has prohibited funding in November for SNAP benefits.

“One in eight Kentuckians rely on SNAP, many of which are children and our must vulnerable,” said the Governor. “I know this is a scary and stressful time for our families, and we are committed to processing benefits the moment the federal shutdown ends and funding becomes available.”

SNAP recipients can continue using current benefits as normal.

For updates, Kentuckians can visit the Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) website or their Self-Service Portal (SSP) account.