Goal in final seconds of overtime knocks off Brossart in first round of boys state soccer tournament

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Lexington Bryan Station scored a goal in the final seconds of the second overtime period to defeat Brossart, 1-0, in the opening round of the boys high school soccer state tournament on Monday in Lexington.

The lone goal came on a corner kick. The ball was headed several times in front of the goal before Bryan Station player Lincoln Wallingford chested it to his feet and ripped a shot into the lower left corner of the net.

The Defenders (19-4-4) advance to the state quarterfinals. Brossart ends the season with a 16-8-1 record. The seniors on Brossart’s roster included goalkeeper Luke D’Alessandro and leading scorer Max Runge, who was named 10th Region Offensive Player of the Year.

Covington Catholic’s first-round game in the state tournament at West Jessamine was rescheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Colonels (15-7-2) have won their last eight matches, including a 4-1 win over Conner in the 9th Region final on Saturday.

CovCath lost in the first round of last year’s state tournament after reaching the final in 2021 and 2016 and winning the title in 2015.

The girls state soccer tournament has seven first-round games scheduled on Tuesday, including Brossart at Lexington Catholic and Highlands at Boyle County with both starting times at 7 p.m.

Boyle County (24-0-1) was the top-ranked team in the final state coaches poll. Lexington Catholic (19-4-1) was No. 3 and Brossart (20-2-3) was No. 5 while Highlands (12-9-2) was not ranked among the state’s top 25 teams.