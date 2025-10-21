KYTC closes 12th Street Bridge between Covington, Newport for emergency repairs

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising NKY motorists of an emergency closure of the 12th Street — Girl Scout — Bridge in Kenton and Campbell counties. This closure is in place effective immediately.

Police dispatch notified KYTC District 6 of a potential issue with a bridge joint. Following a review of the bridge on Monday, KYTC bridge inspectors and engineers have closed the bridge out of an abundance of caution to motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists.

A KYTC Structures Crew will be performing the emergency repair work. The work will consist of using hydraulic jacks to temporarily lift the bridge. Crews will then access under the bridge to place the new bridge bearings before safely reopening the bridge to the public.

The primary purpose of bridge bearings is to provide support and flexibility to bridges, allowing them to adjust to various external factors such as temperature changes and traffic loads.

The closure is in place on E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (KY 1120) at Wheeler Avenue (1.0 mile point). Motorists in Covington will be required to turn right onto Wheeler Avenue or left on to Prospect Street. In Newport, the bridge is blocked at its intersection with Brighton Street (0.23 mile point). Signage will be in place to warn motorists of the closure.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes to avoid delays during peak traffic times. Motorists should note that the Roebling Suspension Bridge and the KY 8 Licking River Bridge have a reduced weight limit and will not be a detour option for vehicles exceeding that weight limit.

This work could take up to one-week with the bridge expected to reopen Monday, Oct. 27. KYTC will advise on social media and the District 6 Roadshow once the bridge has reopened.

Project schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

