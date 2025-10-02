City of Ludlow, Southbank Partners break ground on Phase 2 of the Riverwalk at Riverfront Commons

Community leaders and project partners gathered Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of Phase 2 of the Riverwalk at Riverfront Commons, marking a major milestone in the 20-mile district connecting eight Northern Kentucky river cities.

Located at 1 Adela Avenue, the new segment will extend the Riverwalk through the City of Ludlow, creating new opportunities for recreation, tourism, and economic growth along the Ohio River.

The Riverwalk is part of the larger Riverfront Commons project, a regional effort led by Southbank Partners to create a riverfront district by linking communities along the river in Northern Kentucky with a continuous scenic Riverwalk connected to parks, downtown businesses, and historic neighborhoods.

“This groundbreaking represents more than just the start of construction, it’s a testament to what’s possible when our river cities work together,” said Will Weber, president and CEO of Southbank Partners.

“Phase 2 of the Riverwalk will enhance Ludlow’s riverfront and bring us one step closer to realizing a 20-mile connected corridor that will strengthen our economy, our neighborhoods, and our shared identity as Riverfront Commons, The Front Porch of the South.”

The event featured remarks from city officials and regional partners, along with custom cocktails by Second Sight Spirits and limited-edition Riverfront Commons merchandise to commemorate the occasion.

Phase 2 of the Riverwalk builds on years of planning and collaboration, designed to promote active transportation, improve quality of life, and continue attracting the talented workforce of tomorrow to Northern Kentucky’s riverfront.

Learn More about The Riverwalk and Riverfront Commons thefrontporchofthesouth.com.

Riverfront Commons