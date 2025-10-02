KYTC partners with TANK to provide shuttle service during KY 8 Licking River Bridge project

A partnership will enhance connectivity during a bridge replacement project that will introduce a better, safer connection for Kentuckians traveling between Covington and Newport.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) will partner to provide accommodations for safe passage during the construction of a new KY 8 Licking River Bridge.

The shuttle service, offered at no cost to riders, is intended to provide a viable transportation option for pedestrians and bicyclists who rely on the KY 8 Licking River Bridge, which will be closed and demolished as part of the replacement project. This service will focus on providing a connection to basic and essential needs for these commuters – like daycare, employment and groceries.

“Partnering with TANK is a practical way to demonstrate our continued commitment to being good neighbors and accommodating road users in the communities we serve during construction,” KYTC District 6 Chief District Engineer Bob Yeager said. “Once the project is complete, the new bridge will provide a safe and dependable crossing for TANK buses.”

Closing the bridge to all traffic in January 2026 is expected to shave approximately one year off the construction timeline. Expediting the reopening of this vital bridge crossing is a priority.

KYTC conducted several studies to determine when, and how, the bridge is used by pedestrians and bicyclists. This input, along with collaboration from the cities of Newport and Covington, along with TANK, provided valuable data on effective stop locations and the frequency of stops needed to accommodate the shuttle route named “Licking River Link”.

“We are excited to partner with KYTC to bring this much-needed service to our community and provide a connection to jobs and critical services. At TANK, we take our responsibility of providing safe, reliable transportation seriously and are committed to provide this critical service while the bridge is closed,” stated Gina Douthat, TANK General Manager. “ This will be the first time in many years that TANK has operated a direct bus route between Covington and Newport, which will give us an opportunity to monitor demand for the future.”

The shuttle vehicle will feature an installed bike rack to encourage first and last-mile mobility connections for riders. The bus will also provide wheelchair accessibility.

Bus Route and Stop Locations

TANK will operate this shuttle as a public bus route. The route will loop in one direction due to Scott/Greenup Streets in Covington being one-way.

The bus will stop at the following locations along the route:

In Newport:

• Central Avenue at 10th Street

• Central Avenue at 8th Street

• Isabella Street at 6th Street

• Isabella Street at 9th Street

In Covington:

• Greenup Street at 9th Street

• Greenup Street at 5th Street

• Scott Street at 6th Street

• Scott Street at 11th Street

The route will operate seven days a week:

• Weekdays: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Weekends: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The shuttle will complete a loop once every 30 minutes during operating hours. This shuttle will begin operating daily from January 2026 through Summer 2028.

Motorists will detour using the Girl Scout Bridge (KY 1120/11th Street) between Newport and Covington. This detour adds approximately five minutes to a motorist’s commute.

Motorists should note that the Roebling Suspension Bridge has a reduced weight limit and will not be a detour option for vehicles exceeding that weight limit.

The KY 8 Licking River Bridge will be closed January 2026 to provide time for utility relocations. The bridge will be demolished in Spring 2026 to make way for the construction of a new crossing. Construction is expected to last approximately two-and-a-half years with the bridge reopening to traffic by Summer 2028. The project is expected to be completed as early as Fall 2028.

More information about the upcoming KY 8 Licking River Bridge Replacement Project can be found on the project website.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet