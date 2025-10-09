Covington Academy of Heritage Trades announces 2025–2026 seminar schedule for hands-on learning

The Covington Academy of Heritage Trades (CAHT) has announced the first two seminars in its 2025–2026 schedule, offering immersive, hands-on training in the preservation and restoration of historic buildings. Each two-week session runs Monday through Thursday, 6–9 p.m., and costs $400 per seminar.

Registration is now open through the updated Heritage Trades website, where participants can view full details and apply online.

Upcoming Seminars:

• November 3 – 13, Building Systems in Historic Structures (All Levels)

This seminar provides an in-depth understanding of how historic buildings “breathe” and function as integrated systems — and how to thoughtfully incorporate modern upgrades while preserving heritage fabric. Participants will explore how materials, venting, insulation, HVAC, and other elements work together in historic structures, combining building science with hands-on diagnostics and tool training.

• February 2 – 12, 2026, Historic Window and Door Restoration (Beginners)

Designed for those new to the field, this course introduces participants to the fundamentals of restoring wooden sash windows and paneled doors. Students will gain practical experience in assessment, repair, hardware replacement, and finish restoration — with a focus on minimal intervention, material conservation, and energy performance improvements that respect historic integrity.

“These seminars are designed to strengthen regional skills in historic preservation and traditional trades,” said Diane McConnell, Director of Workforce Development. “By equipping participants with hands-on, practical knowledge, we’re not only helping preserve our historic structures but also creating valuable career pathways in a growing industry.”

Additional seminars can be found on the website throughout 2026, expanding CAHT’s offerings in traditional craftsmanship and preservation practices.

For more information or to register, visit heritagetradesacademy.com.

Building Industry of Northern Kentucky