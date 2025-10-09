KYTC advises overnight rolling roadblocks in Boone County on I-71/75 tonight-Friday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of overnight rolling roadblocks scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 9 and Friday, Oct. 10, on Interstate 71/75 in Boone County. Traffic will be temporarily slowed in several locations to allow for utility work.

Crews will perform boring operations underneath I-71/75 near the Weaver Road (KY 842) overpass (178.6 – 178.9 mile points) to install two conduits for fiber-optic lines.

Several rolling roadblocks, each lasting approximately 15 minutes, will occur between midnight and 5 a.m. Traffic on affected segments of I-71/75 will be slowed to allow the work to proceed safely. All work is expected to be completed before the morning commute begins.

Rolling roadblocks will begin at the following locations:

• I-71/75 northbound: just north of Exit 175 to Richwood Road (KY 338)

• I-71/75 southbound: just south of Exit 182 to Turfway Road (KY 1017)

In addition, temporary delays may occur on the following on/off ramps during the rolling roadblocks: Richwood Road (KY 338), Rest Area on I-71/75, Mt. Zion Road (KY 536), Burlington Pike (KY 18), Mall Road and U.S. 42.

Law enforcement will be on-site to assist with traffic control. Motorists should expect delays, consider alternate routes, and avoid the area if possible, during the scheduled hours. Please adhere to posted signage, and do not pass crews blocking ramps during the rolling roadblock.

Weather permitting, this work is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 10.