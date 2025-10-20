Covington completes two-way conversions of Scott and Greenup Streets

The City of Covington has officially completed the conversion of Scott and Greenup streets from one-way to two-way traffic between 12th and 20th streets, a major milestone in a multi-phase project designed to calm traffic, improve pedestrian and bicycle safety, and reduce high-speed cut-through traffic in the Eastside, Helentown, Austinburg, and Wallace Woods neighborhoods.

The two-way conversion of Greenup Street was completed on Thursday, October 9, followed by the Scott Street conversion on Friday, October 17.

Drivers will notice several changes along the corridor, including new signage reinforcing the two-way traffic pattern and some traffic signals replaced with stop signs.

As part of the project, the KY-17 designation now extends west to Madison Avenue, transferring ownership of that section of roadway from the City of Covington to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Additional striping work, including stop bars, crosswalks, parking stalls, and other pavement markings, will take place this week, weather permitting.

City officials urge drivers to stay alert, pay close attention to signage, and use extra caution as they adjust to the new traffic patterns.