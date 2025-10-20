Big Blue Moving celebrates NKY opening with a Boo Bash — of the Halloween kind (all invited)

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune staff writer

Boo. Scared yet? If not, just wait.

Big Blue Moving and Storage will scare you. They’re inviting – and hoping families will move and attend their very first Boo Bash.

“It’s our first year, but we hope the community loves it as much as we think they will, and we can have this as an annual Halloween event,” Evan Thompson, Big Blue Moving and Storage Marketing Director told the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

Boo Bash is a free, family-friendly Halloween celebration filled with tricks, treats and tons of community fun, Thompson promises. It’s set for Thursday, October 23 – 6-8 p.m., 415 Dudley Trace, Florence.

“We’re planning on some delicious vendors as well,” she said, “including a food truck from Get in Or Stay Behind Food Truck, Travelin’ Toms Coffee Truck and Caramel treats from, who else, Caramel Cuties.”

Music will be provided with a live DJ, playing all the spooky tunes throughout the event, she says, along with photo opportunities for the family – “Or the little ghosts and goblins.



“Our very own ‘Big Bluey’ wildcat mascot will be in attendance,” Thompson said.

Decorating the party will be easy, since Thompson has about 20 local businesses and nonprofits sharing a table for kids with treats, as they walk around the storage facility.

“Big Blue Moving and Big Blue Pressure Washing will also have the inside of a few storage units decorated as well,” she said.

Of course, costumes are highly encouraged – it’s a Halloween bash, silly.

“But Boo Bash is more than just a Halloween event,” Thompson reminds. “It’s a celebration of community spirit and the relationships Big Blue has built over the year and, we cannot wait to celebrate with everyone.”

Big Blue Moving – the perfect name for a business in the Commonwealth, especially if you’re a UK fan – was founded in 2018 by Managing partner Nathan Thompson – Evan’s husband.

“He always had a passion for helping people,” Evan said, “and as a firefighter of 10 years he did just that.”

And while Nathan was in-between working at different fire departments, he ran into an old college buddy who started Wildcat Moving in Lexington.

Yup, Nathan decided to move himself – to Wildcat moving as a mover.

He went from mover to manager and then to Managing Partner of Big Blue Moving. Big Blue was the 14th moving company to branch-off Wildcat Moving. It started with three trucks in a rented gravel lot. In 2025 Big Blue boasts 20 trucks, a brand new office and storage facility.

“We do an average of 75-100 moves a-week,” Evan said. “Our movers are among the highest paid in the industry.”

Big Blue Moving and Storage now offers Big Blue Packing, Big Blue Pressure Washing, Big Blue Cleaning Crew, Big Blue Storage and Big Blue Holiday Décor.

And on October 23rd they’ll offer a Big Blue Boo Bash.