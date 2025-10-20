Prep Football Flashback: Two-way starter had three touchdowns, two fumble recoveries in Beechwood victory

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Logan Castleman rushed for 170 yards, scored three touchdowns and recovered two fumbles in his team’s 33-21 win over Newport Central Catholic on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at Newport Stadium.

Beechwood quarterback Cameron Hergott also had a good game, passing for 131 yards and two touchdowns. The Tigers’ defensive unit had four takeaways in the victory.

That was the final regular season game for both teams. Beechwood went on to win a third consecutive Class 1A state championship under head coach Noel Rash before moving up to Class 2A.

In his team’s four playoff wins, Castleman rushed for 741 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. He finished his senior season with 1,694 total rushing yards and 34 TDs.

Castleman was one of the state’s leading hitters in baseball with a .620 average that spring when Beechwood made it to the state semifinals and finished with a 38-2 record.

Here’s a look at other Northern Kentucky high school football games played between Oct. 19-25 over the last five decades.

FRIDAY, OCT. 19, 2001 — Simon Kenton clinched the second playoff berth in team history with a 28-7 win over Conner. Junior quarterback Justin Bishop completed 8 of 18 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns for the Pioneers. Jared Smock kicked a 46-yard field goal to set a SK team record.

FRIDAY, OCT. 25, 2021 — Dixie Heights quarterback Logan Landers provided 256 total yards passing and rushing during a 41-21 win over Campbell County in a Class 6A district game.

The senior completed 8 of 10 passes for 150 yards and one touchdown. On the ground, he had 106 yards rushing and scored twice. The Colonels also scored touchdowns on an interception return by Kel Hawkins and fumble return by Justin Hernandez in that game.

FRIDAY, OCT. 23, 1987 — Mike Woolf scored all three of Covington Catholic’s rushing touchdowns in a 19-0 win over Newport. CovCath’s first two possessions began inside the Newport 25-yard line following fumble recoveries. Woolf scored on runs of 8 and 5 yards to give his team an early lead.

FRIDAY, OCT. 25, 1997 — Ludlow scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a 16-7 win over Dayton that put the Panthers in the playoffs for the first time in 10 years. Ludlow’s final touchdown was scored by P.J. Waters, who also had a quarterback sack on a crucial fourth-down play in the fourth quarter.