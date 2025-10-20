It’s really fall: Covington, Florence announce fall leaf pickup, street sweeping schedules

The cities of Covington and Florence have announced their annual leaf pickup schedules:

Covington

The City of Covington’s Public Works Department will start its is annual leaf pickup and street sweeping program today. It continues on a scheduled basis through Tuesday, December 16. Leaf pickup will continue citywide until December 31, at which point crews will break down the equipment and convert vehicles for the snow removal season.

Throughout the two-month program, City crews will follow a formal schedule, focusing on neighborhoods with the most tree coverage — areas where falling leaves tend to block gutters and accumulate along curbs.

To give crews room to work, residents are required to move their vehicles on their scheduled pickup days.

Residents can find out exactly when their street is scheduled for leaf pickup by visiting the City’s Leaf Pickup Schedule interactive map. Type in your address to see two scheduled dates — one for the north or east sides of your street and one for the south or west sides, depending on its orientation.

Crews will sweep and collect leaves on one side of the street at a time, allowing residents to park on the opposite side. Temporary “No Parking” signs will be posted at least one business day before the work begins.

Residents are asked to rake or blow leaves to the curb — not into the street — one day before crews are scheduled to arrive. Leaf piles should be placed along the curb, but away from parked vehicles, fire hydrants, mailboxes, water meters, and landscaping. The piles should contain only leaves; no sticks, branches, or other yard waste.

Proper preparation helps crews work efficiently and prevents damage to equipment or property.

For more information, visit the City’s Leaf Collection webpage.



Florence

The City of Florence Public Services Department’s 2025 Leaf Collection Program will run October 20 through December 18. In 2024, the department collected 81 loads of leaves, more than 25,428 cubic feet totaling 141 tons, all of which were composted or used as fertilizer.

Residents can view the 2025 Leaf Collection Schedule on the city’s website to determine when leaves will be collected in their area at www.florence-ky.gov.

Residents are encouraged to follow these guidelines for successful collection:

• Leaf Placement: Rake leaves into a row behind the curb, no further than 4 feet back. Leaves placed farther than 4 feet from the curb will not be picked up. Please avoid raking leaves onto the street or between parked vehicles. Leaves must be at the curb by 7 a.m. on your scheduled pick-up day. Late leaves will remain at the curb until the next scheduled collection. • Resident Collection Only: The program is for residential streets. • Debris-Free Leaves: Ensure that no debris (such as tree branches, tomato plants and landscape materials or trash) is mixed in with the leaves. Non-leaf items can damage collection equipment and delay service.

Subdivision entrance signs will be placed one week prior to collection dates to remind residents of upcoming pickups.

For visuals of proper leaf placement, refer to the images in the schedule booklet available on the city’s website.

Residents may also request a load of composted leaves by contacting the Public Services Department at 859-647-5416.

For more information, please contact the City of Florence Public Services Department at 859-647-5416

Check your city’s website for leaf pick up information.

Cities of Covington and Florence)