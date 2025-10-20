State public health officials warn cooler weather brings respiratory illnesses, protect with vaccines

Public health officials in Kentucky are warning that cooler weather is on the way, bringing respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, influenza (the flu), and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) with it.

Health experts at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommend that pregnant women receive vaccines for COVID-19, flu, and RSV during pregnancy. Each of these vaccines has been thoroughly studied in pregnant women and are recommended by experts in pregnancy care because of the strong protection they provide for both parents and baby.

The COVID-19 and flu vaccines can be given at any point during pregnancy. Pregnancy can cause these infections to be more severe, and vaccination helps lower the risk of serious illness and any pregnancy complications that come with it. One of the biggest benefits of vaccinating during pregnancy is that in addition to protecting yourself, you also pass protective antibodies to your baby before birth. This gives them early protection in their first few months of life when their immune system is developing, and they are most vulnerable.

The RSV vaccine offers another way to protect your baby before birth. RSV is a common illness that can cause serious breathing problems in infants. ACOG recommends the RSV vaccine for pregnant women between 32 and 36 weeks of pregnancy during RSV season. The vaccine is given between Sept. 1 through Jan. 31. This timing helps your body create antibodies that are shared with your baby before birth, offering them protection in the first 6 months of life.

If you miss that window, there is a preventive antibody shot available to newborns soon after delivery. The shot boosts a baby’s immune system to fight RSV.

Pregnant women can receive these vaccines through their prenatal care provider, at most local pharmacies, or through their local health department. All three vaccines can be given at the same appointment.

Public health officials say getting vaccinated during pregnancy is the best and simplest way to protect yourself and your baby this season; and by taking this step now, you’re helping ensure a healthy start for you and your baby.

Kentucky Today