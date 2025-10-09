Covington invites residents, businesses to offer input on proposed Common Consumption Area October 21

The City of Covington is inviting residents and business owners to share their input at an upcoming public forum regarding the creation of a Common Consumption Area (CCA) in the Central Business District

Feedback can be provided during the Board of Commissioners Caucus Meeting on Tuesday, October 21, at 6 p.m. at Covington City Hall, located at 20 W. Pike St.

The proposed CCA would allow patrons to legally carry alcoholic beverages in specially marked cups along the designated streets on the provided map.

Proposed Operating Hours:

• Thursday: 5–10 p.m.

• Friday: 5 p.m.–12 a.m.

• Saturday: 5 p.m.–12 a.m.

• Monday (optional): 5–10 p.m. during Bengals and Reds games

The Central Business District was selected as the pilot location for the initiative, with the potential for expansion to other entertainment areas if the program proves successful.

To ensure safety, the Covington Police Department would provide increased patrols during CCA operating hours. Participating businesses could be responsible for managing their own trash cleanup to help maintain a clean and welcoming environment.

The City views this initiative as a potential opportunity to enhance Covington’s vibrant entertainment scene and walkable downtown experience.

Residents are encouraged to attend the October 21 Caucus Meeting to learn more and provide feedback during a public comment session. Following the meeting, the Board of Commissioners, along with City staff, will review and evaluate all comments and concerns before contemplating future legislative action regarding the proposal.

Community input will play an important role in shaping how this new initiative moves forward. The City invites everyone to take part in the discussion and help guide the future of downtown Covington.

City of Covington