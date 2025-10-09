Most American adults aren’t getting enough quality sleep; why that matters

Dr. Subhendu Rath, M.D.

University of Kentucky

Imagine it’s Saturday morning, the perfect time to slow down, relax and… pay off debt? That’s how many Americans start their weekend. No, we’re not talking about the credit card bill. Many Americans are in debt — sleep debt.

Nearly one-third of American adults get less than seven hours of sleep per night, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows. In Kentucky, almost 40% of adults get insufficient sleep. When many can’t get enough nightly rest on workdays, they make up for it on their days off, thinking that sleeping in can help them “catch up” on sleep.

But does that really work? It really depends on how much sleep debt you have.

What sleep debt does to your body

Of course, everyone has nights where they don’t get enough sleep — a recommendation of 7-9 hours nightly for adults. The short-term effects include drowsiness, slower reaction time, impaired balance, reduced memory and decision-making skills and increased irritability.

But chronic short sleeping — running up your sleep debt — can increase your risks for more serious issues like heart disease, dementia, certain cancers and depression. It has also been linked to immune dysfunction, hypertension and weight gain.

Sleep debt is cumulative and going to bed an hour later than usual for several days in a row can add up. Keep in mind your sleep needs change as you age. Generally, children and teens need more sleep than adults.

Does sleeping in actually repay your sleep debt?

If your overall sleep deficit is modest, then sleeping in an extra hour or two on the weekend is better than nothing. Additionally, napping can help fend off feelings of tiredness. A quick 20-minute power nap in the afternoon can help you feel sharper for a few hours afterward.

But a larger sleep debt likely can’t be made up in one weekend, even if you spend a large amount of your free time on the pillow. Oversleeping – often snoozing longer than the recommended nine hours – has been associated with grogginess and increased risk for depression and other more severe disease.

If you really want to make a dent in your sleep debt, plan to chip away over time. Try to gradually go to bed 30 minutes to an hour earlier each night until you’re consistently getting enough sleep. You could also make a regular short nap part of your daily routine, though it is not a substitute for an adequate night of sleep.

Ultimately, the best way to fend off sleep debt is stop accruing it altogether by practicing good sleep hygiene.

How to better your overall sleep health

Good sleep hygiene includes:

• Waking up and going to bed at the same time every day

• Having a consistent evening ritual that signals to your body that it’s time for rest

• Not drinking caffeine too late in the day

• Avoid alcohol and nicotine in evening

• Avoiding blue-light-emitting screens (phones, TVs, computers) for at least a half hour before bed

• Making sure you sleep in a space that is as dark and quiet as possible

• Getting daytime exercise, but avoid intense workouts near bedtime

The bottom line: A week of skimping on sleep will not be erased by oversleeping on Saturday. Prioritize getting regular, consistent sleep. Naps and sleeping in a little can be support, not a rescue plan.

Dr. Subhendu Rath, M.D., a certified sleep medicine specialist at University of Kentucky HealthCare and assistant professor of neurology