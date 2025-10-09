Northern Kentucky University recognized by WSJ as one of the top universities in the nation for best value

For the third consecutive year, Northern Kentucky University has been recognized as one of the top universities in the nation for best value by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

According to WSJ’s latest 2026 report, NKU ranks 62nd out of nearly 600 universities around the country in the best value.

For the second year, NKU is the only public university in the region and the Commonwealth that made WSJ’s top 100 ranking.

The report focuses on how quickly a degree from NKU pays for its cost through the salary earned by the student after graduation. According to the study, it takes graduates one year and two months to pay off the net price of a degree from NKU. This ranking clearly highlights NKU’s competitive edge in the region and the state.

“We are proud to be recognized among the nation’s best values in higher education. As the top-ranked public university in the Commonwealth and our region, this honor reflects our deep commitment to students — providing them with an affordable, high-quality education that prepares them to thrive,” says NKU President Dr. Cady Short-Thompson. “This recognition reaffirms the vital role we play in changing lives and the region.”

In recent years, NKU has experienced steady enrollment numbers, increased graduation rates and decreases in students’ time-to-degree. This recognition from WSJ reinforces NKU’s reputation as the region’s premier university, offering a high value education and paths to successful and fulfilling careers.

