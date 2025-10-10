DAV is host military veterans and spouses at three-day entreprenuerial event Oct. 15-17

Dozens of military veterans and spouses who are small business founders will be hosted by DAV (Disabled American Veterans) for a three-day entrepreneurship event, Oct 15-17. DAV will also welcome prominent members of the Cincinnati business community to serve as mentors.

The event is sponsored by ESPN, T-Mobile and Veterans Debt Assistance (VDA).

The DAV Patriot Boot Camp provides education, mentorship and networking for business founders in the military and veteran community, including spouses. The event includes presentations covering topics such as AI for small businesses, funding, pitching and mental wellness for founders. Participants will also be matched with subject matter experts for one-on-one mentoring sessions.



The final day features a pitch competition with $10,000 in non-dilutive funding prizes up for grabs.

DAV National Headquarters is located at 860 Dolwick Drive, Erlanger,.