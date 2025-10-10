Secretary Adams named a Public Official of the Year by Governing Magazine

National publication Governing Magazine has named Secretary of State Michael Adams as Public Official of the Year, one of seven nationally.

“When people look at Washington and see dysfunction and the federal government literally not working, this is a great reminder that there is another way: toning down the rhetoric and working together to solve our biggest challenges,” said Adams.



Each year, Governing honors state and local officials of both parties who have accomplished significant, positive changes for those they serve. These leaders have proved effective at not only making a difference at home, but also providing lessons to leaders elsewhere.



Adams is the first Kentuckian recognized with the honor since Senate President Robert Stivers 10 years ago.

This is Adams’ second national recognition, following the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation presenting him the JFK Profile in Courage Award in 2024.

