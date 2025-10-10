Duke Energy reminding customer of gas leak risks during National Fire Prevention Week

In recognition of National Fire Prevention Week Oct. 5-11, Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky is reminding customers of the importance of natural gas safety — and get out fast if you smell natural gas.

National Fire Prevention Week is an annual observance that provides information to thepublic about actions that can help reduce the risk of home fires and promote safety. As part of this campaign, Duke Energy is sharing how to recognize a natural gas leak and how to react if one is suspected.

“Our customers value safety, and as one of our highest priorities as a company, we’re committed to continually educating the community about the simple ways to detect natural gas leaks,” said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky. “Natural gas leaks can be identified quickly and safely if you know what to look for, and it starts with training your nose to recognize the odor of mercaptan.”

Natural gas by itself has no odor. An odorant called mercaptan is injected into natural gas, giving it the distinctive smell of rotten eggs. The odor makes natural gas easy to detect and can alert the public of a natural gas leak to help avoid a potentially dangerous situation.

In addition to having a distinct smell, natural gas leaks are often visual, causing bubbling water, blowing dirt or dead plants. You may also see sinkholes or exposed pipe. It’s also possible to hear a hissing sound near a natural gas line or meter.

If a natural gas odor is detected, follow these steps:

• Leave the area immediately. • Call Duke Energy at 800-634-4300 or call 911 from a safe location, away from the smell of natural gas. • Do not return to the location of the leak until a Duke Energy technician or emergency responder informs you that the area is safe.

Installing a natural gas detector is an additional safety measure to keep residents aware of potential leaks. A natural gas detector, which can be purchased at major retailers and home improvement stores, will sound an alarm if levels of natural gas in the premises indicate a leak.

If the alarm is triggered, stop what you are doing, get outside, as far away from the smell, as possible, and call 911, or call Duke Energy at 800-634-4300.

For additional information about natural gas safety, visit the Duke Energy Natural Gas and Safety website.

Duke Energy