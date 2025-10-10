City of Covington seeking overseer for Phase 2 improvements for Central Riverfront development

The City of Covington has released of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a Construction Manager At-Risk (CMR) to oversee Phase 2 public infrastructure improvements for the Covington Central Riverfront development.

The City is seeking a qualified firm to manage the construction of a two-level parking structure topped by a podium designed to support future private vertical development, as well as the creation of the streetscape, public plaza, and land bridge connecting to the top of the Ohio River levee.

This RFP demonstrates the City’s continued commitment to completing the public infrastructure that will define Covington’s renewed riverfront.

The City invites interested firms to review the full RFP and participate in upcoming Q&A sessions and an on-site visit opportunity.

Submittals are due by November 18, 2025. The City intends to select a CMR by the end of the year, with pre-construction work beginning in early 2026.

Click here to access the RFP.

City of Covington