Breast Cancer Awareness Month makes ‘pink’ the color of autumn (with reminders)

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune staff writer

October is known for the beginnings of all the yellows, golds, and reds of the autumn season. This month also shines another color – pink. “Pink for October” or Breast Cancer Awareness month began in 1985 by the American Cancer Society. Since then it has been promoted and we can find bright and vivid pink most everywhere during the month of warm and vibrant hues.

What began as a week-long awareness campaign grew into a month-long movement. The now well-known pink ribbon entered the scene when Evelyn Lauder, Estee Lauder’s senior corporate vice president and breast cancer survivor, distributed pink ribbons.

As with most monthly spotlight campaigns, there is some controversy to this monthly awareness, such as, “pinkwashing.” This happens when a company or celebrity dons a pink ribbon for publicity without actually contributing to the cause. Despite this lack of integrity the movement still has its benefits.

Pink reminders

October can be the yearly reminder to:

• Schedule your appointment for your mammogram (recommended for all at 45 years old, but can start at age 40 if recommended by your healthcare provider).

• Give yourself a breast exam (around 20 years old).

• Know your family’s medical history.

• Talk to your doctor about any concerns with your breast health.

Nationwide facts

The American Cancer Society’s (ACS) estimates for breast cancer in the United States for 2025 are:

• About 316,950 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women.

• About 59,080 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) will be diagnosed.

• About 42,170 women will die from breast cancer.

Currently, there are more than four million breast cancer survivors in the United States — including those still undergoing treatment and those who have completed it.

A pink ribbon won’t erase breast cancer, but it does serve as a reminder of the importance of early detection and open conversations with family and healthcare providers. The ACS notes that early detection greatly increases treatment success because cancer is smaller and less likely to have spread.

Local Pink

Two Kenton County police cruisers are rolling out in pink. This annual tradition, spearheaded by Officer Thomas Britton, proudly features special decals to help spread awareness and support the fight against breast cancer.

Local help

St. Elizabeth has breast centers, including a mobile mammogram unit, in Northern Kentucky and Indiana. You can find out more information on their website Breast Health or by calling (877) 424-5750.

The Kentucky Women’s Cancer Screening Program is a federally funded program that provides free breast and cervical cancer screening. Tests are offered through local health departments and clinics around the state. For more information to find locations and requirements, please visit their website Women’s Cancer Screening or call (844) 249-0708.

Don’t let the pink fade away

Breast Cancer Awareness month is a time to remember those we have lost to breast cancer, those who need our support now, to educate, and to take our own health seriously. The pink ribbon carries meaning far beyond its color. Let’s continue to keep it standing out amongst the colors of fall.