OKI awards record $82 million for mobility, safety transportation improvements across region

The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) has approved a record $82 million investment in 52 transportation projects — the largest single-year funding award in its 61-year history, according to Board President Josh Gerth.

“The OKI Board of Directors unanimously passed a momentous $82-million-dollar investment in infrastructure within our three-state region,” said Gerth, following the board’s monthly meeting on Thursday. “These transportation projects will improve mobility and safety for drivers, transit riders, cyclists and pedestrians throughout our region.”

The Anderson Township Trustee added, “OKI’s board and staff are steadfast in making Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana better places to live, work and raise a family. Serving our region’s residents and businesses is what OKI is all about.”

A complete list of the projects and their funding amounts can be found www.oki.org.

Since 2018, OKI has awarded $448.7 million toward infrastructure projects as part of its annual federal prioritization program.

Ohio projects include investments in safer, more connected communities through key infrastructure projects: Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway upgrades; BCRTA bus replacements in Butler County; and the Western Hills Viaduct Replacement. Forest Park and Hamilton County are expanding multi-use trails, while Loveland’s Madeira Corridor Improvements are designed to ease congestion and boost growth.

Kentucky projects’ focus is on advancing regional development through strategic infrastructure initiatives: Boone County’s Oakbrook Road Multi-Use Path Phase 1; Cold Spring’s US27 Downing Street Realignment; Dayton’s riverfront trail and levee trail widening; and Ft. Mitchell’s sidewalk improvements along Beechwood Road and Dixie Highway. The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) is replacing fixed-route buses.

“These historic investments are more critical than ever — for driving our economy, enhancing efficiency and shaping our future,” said OKI CEO Mark Policinski. “At OKI, collaboration is at the heart of our service-driven culture. We’re deeply committed to working hand in hand with our member communities to transform local needs into lasting progress.”

OKI awarded the funds through the Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG) program; Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) improvement funds; and Transportation Alternatives (TA) federalprograms. For more information on these programs, click here.

OKI is a council of local governments, business organizations and community groups committed to developing collaborative strategies, plans and programs to improve the quality of life and economic development potential of the tristate.

