Ludlow Historic Society offering free walking tour of historic homes on Oct. 18

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

All cities have histories, some more colorful than others, and the older the city the more stories are associated with the city. This is the case with Ludlow. The small city bordered by the Ohio River and serviced by the railroad, grew from a village to a fairly busy city that retains a small town charm and friendliness.

The city has a Historic Society set up to preserve the history of the city, and last year the board decided to revive the custom of taking people on a walk around the city to see and hear the stories of long ago that shaped the city. The tours ceased about ten years ago, and they were run by Patrick Snaden and Andy Horn who is still a board member.

“I had only been on the board a few months, and they were all talking about bringing back a historical walking tour,” said Destiny Meyer, who is on the board of the Historic Society. “I thought it was a great idea, and when they said, who can we get to take this project on, I volunteered. I went to school here and then left for awhile, but then I came back and my kids are in school here. I want to share the history with people.”

This year the walking tour is October 18, at 1 p.m. It is free of charge. There is no sign up sheet, so anyone who would like to go on the tour can just go to the Ludlow Tavern between noon and one o’clock. The tour takes about an hour, and then they will go back to the tavern so people can rest and maybe have a drink or two. Last year Meyer did two tours, and there were about 30 people each time.

Meyer said she knew a lot of the history of Ludlow but she wanted to know more so she could share with the people on the tour.

“I learned a lot about the city when I studied it for about a month,” she said. “I learned some of the people and families that were prominent in Ludlow’s past, such as the Meehan family and the Thomas Carneal family. Israel Ludlow bought up a lot of land and then platted the streets in 1846. Dave Schroeder from the library was a great source of information for me too.”

She also talked about the amusement park that used to exist and was called the Ludlow Lagoon, named for Israel Ludlow, and a large lake that was part of the city back in the 60’s and 70’s which might still have the vestiges of a creek now.

“There is also the duo decagon house, which is a 12 sided house that is still standing,” she explained. “The Ronald B Jones Funeral home used to be the Bentley house. The duo decagon house is across the street at the corner of Latta and Butler streets, Alexander Latta was known as the creator of the first steam fire engine,called the ‘Uncle Joe Ross’ which he sold to Cincinnati. RH Fleming was one of the mayors and figures prominently in Ludlow’s history. The area was first visited by Simon Kenton, back in 1790.”

Other old houses include the Somerset house and Elmwood Hall, to name a few.

Meyer said they have around 10 stops to see and hear the history.

“Last year we partnered with a different restaurant, but they moved out of the city, so we have partnered with the Ludlow Tavern this year,” said Meyer. “This way, people can order something if they are hungry or thirsty, but they are not obligated to do it. We meet there before and after the tour, so we have a chance to talk over what we have seen, and if the people want to ask questions they can. We encourage people to come and learn about the city.”