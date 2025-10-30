Fairhaven Rescue Mission’s new exective director, Chris Rutledge, brings heart, gratitude to the role

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune staff writer

Fairhaven Rescue Mission has been a steady beacon of hope in Northern Kentucky for more than 50 years, meeting both physical and spiritual needs for those facing homelessness, addiction, and poverty.

Fairhaven’s new Executive Director, Chris Rutledge, steps into this role with deep gratitude and a heart for service. With decades of experience and a calling that’s been on his heart for years, he’s eager to continue Fairhaven’s mission while listening, learning, and leading with compassion.

To learn more about his journey and vision for Fairhaven’s future, we sat down for a conversation about faith, leadership, and the power of second chances.

What led you to this ministry and your new role as Executive Director?

“In short, it was a calling from God. For about 20 years, I’ve felt called to help people experiencing homelessness, addiction, and poverty. Fairhaven has an incredible history and I was eager to be part of their next chapter. I’m grateful the board feels I’m up to the task!”

What excites you most about stepping into this leadership position?

“I’m excited to lead as a servant leader — I believe no job is too small or dirty, especially in nonprofit work. My goal is for our team to know they are handpicked to serve in a role, and to feel they are qualified and empowered to do it.”

How do you see your faith shaping the way you lead?

“My faith calls me to love people like Jesus loves us all. I want to help others feel they are loved perfectly and wholly, regardless of mistakes, just as Christ loves us. Fairhaven is here when our guests decide to turn their lives around. This ministry, and my leadership, is centered on providing hope and a path toward radical life transformation.”

What are your goals or hopes for the ministry in the coming year?

“My biggest immediate goal is to fully understand the unique needs of Northern Kentucky as it relates to homelessness, addiction, and poverty. I have experience in other contexts, but I need to immerse myself in this community and listen well to lead with wisdom. Once comfortable, I want Fairhaven to set the tone for serving with integrity, inspiring others to join our work, continuing our tradition of collaboration, and witnessing lives transformed in ways that astonish the community.”

What are some of the biggest needs you see in the community right now?

“The community needs both temporary and permanent solutions for people experiencing homelessness. What I’m learning right now is that women are an especially vulnerable population in Covington, with few adequate shelter options. I am dedicated to becoming an expert in our community’s specific needs over the next six months so we can develop the most effective, locally-driven solutions.”

How can local individuals, churches, or businesses get involved or support your mission?

“There are three key ways:

1. Volunteer: We need help with shelter operations—picking up donated food, washing dishes, serving meals, and praying for our guests.

2. Start a Drive: Individuals or churches can organize drives for high-need items like hygiene supplies, coats, or food. We’ve seen great support from groups like 4H, churches, and businesses.

3. Shop or Donate to our Thrift Stores: Fairhaven Thrift Stores accept donations of clothing and household goods. All revenue generated directly supports the Rescue Mission ministries, so shopping there is a direct way to support our work.”

What has been a meaningful moment or success story you’ve witnessed through the ministry?

“Though I’ve only been here a short time, a story one of our staff shared truly captured the heart of our mission. A gentleman in our shelter came downstairs crying at 4 a.m., overwhelmed by grief and regret. Our overnight staff member, James, encouraged him, prayed for him, and stabilized him. A Fairhaven guest has often lost everything and burned every bridge—they’re at rock bottom. Fairhaven steps in at that crucial moment, preventing them from numbing their pain and encouraging them to take accountability, build skills, work on trauma, and start to repair relationships to become productive members of society. That picture of James hugging a crying man at 4 a.m. is how that transformation begins.”

What’s one thing you’d like the community to know about this ministry that they might not realize?

“Fairhaven doesn’t exist to “fix” homelessness in our community; we exist to love people the way Jesus loves us all, and to transform lives in the name of Christ. We provide services like overnight shelter and meals 365 days a year to earn the trust of our guests and be ready when they are ready to make a radical, lasting life change.”

Is there a particular Bible verse or guiding principle that encourages you in your work?

“I’m encouraged by Matthew 22:37-40, where Jesus is asked for the most important law. He answers, “Love God and love your neighbor like you love yourself.” While scholars have spent lifetimes unpacking its depth, it’s a principle anyone can live out daily, especially when serving at Fairhaven Rescue Mission.”

As Fairhaven continues its work in Northern Kentucky, Chris Rutledge’s words remind us that transformation begins with love, hope, and a willingness to serve. Whether it’s a volunteer picking up food, a staff member praying with a guest in the middle of the night, or a neighbor shopping at the thrift store, each act of kindness plays a part in the greater story of redemption unfolding daily at Fairhaven Rescue Mission.