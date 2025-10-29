NKY Young Professionals announce finalists for November 20 Next Generation Leader Awards

Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) has announced the 2025 finalist for its November 20 Next Generation Leader Awards (NGLA).

Finalists were selected by a panel of community leaders from applications submitted by young professionals across the region. The finalists will be celebrated and the winners will be announced during an awards ceremony at The Carnegie in Covington.

The NGLAs recognize and honor young professionals 40 years old and younger for significant professional accomplishments within their chosen professional field and their commitment and contributions to the community. Finalists represent young professionals in nine categories based on their primary job responsibilities across various industries. Applications were scored by a panel of 18 judges comprised of industry and community leaders.

The three highest-scored applications in each category are recognized as finalists, and the top score will be honored as the category winner.

The 2025 NGLA finalists are:

Advocacy and Government Affairs

• Hailey Barr-King, United Way of Greater Cincinnati

• Josh Tunning, City of Newport

• John Willis, City of Newport

Arts, Entertainment and Hospitality

• Cherish Ludlow, Embassy Suites by Hilton

• Hillary Long, AEG Presents – MegaCorp Pavilion

• Nick Wade, ArtsWave

Education

• Eileen Shanahan, Northern Kentucky University

• Katie James, City of Florence

• Paige Nieporte, Boone County School District

Entrepreneurship

• Jordan Smith, MEDICINLOGIC

• Katelyn Kleist, Kate’s Catering and Personal Chef Services

• Madeline Martini, Cintrifuse Capital

Media and Marketing

• Emily North, The Christ Hospital Health Network

• Molly Wheeler, Gravity Diagnostics

• Rudy Harris, Harris Media Co.

Medical and Healthcare Services

• Brad Bolte, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

• Brittany Sorrell, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

• Danae Brown, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Professional Services

• Angela Hagedorn, Heritage Bank

• Jimmy Beatrice, Business Benefits, Inc.

• Tyler Blau, Deloitte Tax LLP

• Hank Heidrich, Fifth Third Securities

Public Service and Community-based Organizations

• Justin Beale, Meals on Wheels of Southwest OH & Northern KY

• Lauren Allhands, Brighton Center

• Carlos Ruiz, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

Skilled trades

• Aaron Drake, TENTE Casters, Inc.

• Madalyn Reller, Arlinghaus Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, and Electric

• Mark Steller, Flottman Company

“The Next Generation Leader Awards shine a well-deserved spotlight on the incredible impact that young professionals are making in the workplace and the community every day,” said Tori Roberts, area assistant vice president at Gallagher and NKYP chair. “Every year, this event serves as a reminder that emerging local leaders are setting up our region for success now and into the future. We are honored to recognize these finalists at the NGLAs in November.”

In addition to recognizing the NGLA finalists, David Kay, vice president, middle market banking at Fifth Third Bank, will be honored with the NKYP Legend Award, given to a community leader in the Northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati region who has continued to inspire leadership and career success among young professionals throughout their career.

Kay has been in the banking industry for 17 years and has been in his current role at Fifth Third Bank since 2020. Prior to this, he worked in various roles as a branch manager in retail and commercial banking throughout the region.

Kay is actively involved in the community, having served on a variety of boards including the NKY Chamber, Covington Business Council, The Carnegie, the European American Chamber of Commerce, and the Northern Kentucky Education Council. Kay is also a past chair of NKYP.

“David’s impact on our community – both professionally and personally – is extraordinary,” said Kyle Frizzell, NKY Chamber director of events and NKYP. “Through his involvement in multiple organizations across our region, including NKYP, David has been someone who dedicates his time, knowledge and experience to making our region better, setting an incredible example for our next generation of leaders. We are honored to celebrate David with this year’s Legend Award.”

Kay is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, where he majored in Marketing and Operations Management and Thomas More University, where he received his Master of Business Administration. He is also a proud member of the Leadership NKY class of 2017.

“I am honored and admittedly humbled to receive this recognition from NKYP,” said Kay. “I love this region, and I am proud to be one of many in this region who are helping to strengthen our community by supporting the young leaders who will continue to shape it. As a past chair of NKYP, it is exciting to be celebrating all of the NGLA finalists, and to be recognized by this extraordinary group of young leaders is very meaningful.”

All finalists and honorees will be celebrated and category winners announced during the 2025 NGLAs on Thursday, Nov. 20, from 5:30-7:45 p.m. at The Carnegie, located at 1028 Scott Blvd. in Covington. The cost to attend the NGLAs is $55. A discounted rate of $45 is available for YPs who work for a NKY Chamber member.

More information and registration are available at NKYChamber.com.

To inquire about sponsorship opportunities or to learn more about NKYP, contact Kyle Frizzell at kfrizzell@nkychamber.com.

