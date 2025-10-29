CovCath posts third shootout victory in state soccer playoffs; Notre Dame, St. Henry return to volleyball final

Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Penalty kick shootouts are a nerve-racking way to decide a soccer playoff game, but Covington Catholic players have handled the pressure quite well.

In Tuesday’s state semifinals, the Colonels won their third shootout in the last five matches by outscoring South Oldham, 4-3, in tiebreaker kicks at Lexington Dunbar High School.

CovCath (18-7-2) will play Louisville St. Xavier (22-2-3) in the state championship match at 4 p.m. Saturday at Lexington Sports Club. St. Xavier has won an unprecedented 16 state soccer titles while CovCath has a 1-4 record in state finals.

South Oldham took a 3-2 lead against CovCath in their semifinal shootout. After the Colonels tied the match, junior goalkeeper Booker Gifford made a save and senior Tanner Robertson converted his kick to make it 4-3.

The Dragons had a chance to tie it, but their final kick sailed over the goal. CovCath also won penalty kick shootouts in the 9th Region semifinals and the first round of the state tournament.

St. Xavier defeated Lexington Henry Clay, 3-0, in the other state semifinal match on Tuesday. The Tigers’ run to state final includes a shootout win against Louisville Trinity in the 7th Region semifinals.

Semifinal matches in the girls state soccer tournament on Wednesday are Highlands vs. Central Hardin at 4:30 p.m. and Louisville Sacred Heart vs. Lexington Catholic at 7:30 p.m. at Lexington Dunbar

If Highlands wins, the Bluebirds will advance to the state final for the first time since 2019.

Notre Dame and St. Henry volleyball teams won 9th Region semifinal matches on Tuesday and will meet in the championship final for the 16th time in 23 years. Notre Dame has won nine of the previous 15 title matches between the two teams. They’ll square off once again at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Ryle High School.

Notre Dame defeated Ryle, 25-14, 25-10, 25-17, in the first semifinal match on Tuesday. The Pandas’ balanced attack was led by seniors Grace Portwood and Audrey Dyas with nine kills each. Dyas also scored on seven service aces and Portwood provided 12 digs for the three-time defending region champions.

St. Henry got past Beechwood, 25-19, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19, in the other semifinal between teams that had a 1-1 record against each other during the regular season.

In other volleyball tournament matches on Tuesday, Scott defeated Harrison County, 3-0, in the 10th Region and Simon Kenton lost to North Oldham, 3-0, in the 8th Region. Scott and Calvary Christian will play in 10th Region semifinal matches on Wednesday.

Volleyball region tournaments

9th REGION AT RYLE HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Championship match: Notre Dame vs. St. Henry, 6 p.m.

10th REGION AT GEORGE ROGERS CLARK HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Calvary Christian vs. George Rogers Clark, 6 p.m.

Scott vs. Montgomery County, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

Championship match, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer state tournaments

BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday at Lexington Sporting Club

Championship match: Covington Catholic vs. Louisville St. Xavier, 4 p.m.

GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT

Wednesday at Lexington Dunbar High School

Highlands vs. Central Hardin, 4:30 p.m.

Louisville Sacred Heart vs. Lexington Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at Lexington Sporting Club

Championship match, 7 p.m.

Cross county state championship meet

SATURDAY AT KENTUCKY HORSE PARK

10 a.m. — Class 3A boys. 10:45 a.m. — Class 3A girls.

12:30 p.m. — Class 2A boys. 1:15 p.m. — Class 2A girls.

3 p.m. — Class 1A boys. 3:45 p.m — Class 1A girls.