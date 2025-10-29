Northern Kentucky University partners with LifeSciKY to grow region’s footprint in life sciences

Northern Kentucky University is partnering with LifeSciKY, a nonprofit life sciences incubator based in Covington, to enhance students’ hands-on industry experience, support talent retention in the Northern Kentucky region and further the university’s footprint in strengthening community resources.

“This partnership with LifeSciKY is just one of the many steps NKU is taking to build upon our longtime strengths in the sciences,” says NKU President Dr. Cady Short-Thompson. “Together, we will nurture a thriving life sciences ecosystem alongside our region’s entrepreneurs and innovators that will benefit not only the Northern Kentucky region, but wherever our students chose to take their expertise.”

LifeSciKY is a lab incubator that accelerates science, entrepreneurism, education and economic development, and empowers innovators with the resources they need to grow successfully in the life sciences sector. Through this partnership, NKU and LifeSciKY will combine resources including lab equipment, faculty expertise and collaborative opportunities with regional startups to benefit students across a range of life science disciplines including biology, neuroscience, engineering technology and more.

“The partnership with NKU plays a key role in strengthening Northern Kentucky’s position as a growing center for life sciences,” says Dr. Christin Godale, executive director of LifeSciKY. “We’re excited to see how this collaboration will spark innovation, expand the regional talent pipeline, and shape the future of biotechnology and healthcare.”

Home to leading institutions like St. Elizabeth Healthcare and Cincinnati’s Children’s Hospital, along with three of the nation’s top 20 contract research organizations including CTI, Medpace and PPD, NKU’s partnership with LifeSciKY further solidifies the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region as a leader in life sciences.

“The College of Arts and Sciences is excited to partner with LifeSciKY to advance innovation in life sciences,” says Dean of NKU’s College of Arts and Sciences Dr. Bethany Bowling. “Between our state-of-the-art facilities and specialized faculty expertise, NKU can support researchers and emerging startups in our region, which reflects our commitment to student success and positioning Northern Kentucky as a hub for life sciences.”

Northern Kentucky University