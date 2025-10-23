From pumpkin carving to costume selection to trick or treating, tips to keep Halloween festivities safe

By Kelly Grayson

University of Kentucky

Halloween is all about candy buckets, creative costumes and spooky fun, but it’s also a night where safety matters just as much as the sugar rush. From carving pumpkins to crossing the street, here are some quick tips to keep the night fun.

Avoid pumpkin perils

Carving pumpkins is a tradition, but it’s also one of the biggest culprits for Halloween hand injuries. Here’s how to keep it festive, not frightening:

• Let the adults handle the carving. Have kids help scoop, paint or draw the design. • Use carving kits instead of kitchen knives. They’re less likely to slip or get stuck. • Always carve in a clean, well-lit space and use small, controlled strokes away from your body. • Skip the real flame, Battery-powered tea lights or glow sticks give your jack-o’-lantern the same spooky glow without the fire hazard. If you do use a real candle, make sure only adults handle it.

Costume smarts

The right costume makes Halloween night, but comfort and safety keep it fun:

• Make sure masks, wigs or hats don’t block vision.

• Pick costumes that fit well — long hems or oversized shoes can turn into tripping hazards.

• Choose flame-resistant fabrics and non-toxic makeup/hairspray.

• Always wash off makeup, glitter and face paint before bed to avoid irritation.

Little monsters on the move

Excited kids and dark streets can cause chaos. Help your trick-or-treaters stay safe by:

• Going in groups with an adult or older sibling — no solo candy quests.

• Planning a route ahead of time so no one wanders off.

• Adding some glow: reflective tape, glow sticks or flashlights make kids (and adults) easier to spot.

• Remind trick-or-treaters to put the phone down and look both ways before crossing the street.

Drivers, beware

Kids aren’t the only ones out on Halloween. If you’re driving through an areas with lots of trick-or-treaters, help keep them safe by:

• Drive below the speed limit in busy neighborhoods.

• Stay off your phone. Stay alert while making your way through your candy-collecting route.

• Expect the unexpected: kids don’t always look before darting across the road.

Candy check

The best part of the night? Dumping out that candy collection. But before the sugar rush begins:

• Wait until you are home to dig in so you can check everything under good lighting.

• Toss anything with broken seals, strange wrapping or signs of tampering.

• Keep choking hazards (like gum or hard candy) away from toddlers.

• Double-check labels if anyone in the family has allergies.

• Pro tip: eat dinner first, it’ll make it easier to wait before sampling the loot.

Halloween is meant to be spooky, silly and sweet — not stressful. A little prep goes a long way in keeping kids, adults and even drivers safe.

Kelly Grayson is a coordinator for Safe Kids Fayette County.