CVG Airport rolls out 250 new complimentary luggage carts available to travelers

Travelers passing through CVG Airport are now able to enjoy new, complimentary luggage carts that ease the journey between the parking garage, ticketing counters, and baggage claim.

CVG invested in 250 carts to replace those supplied by a vendor that had charged a fee for the service. The carts can be picked up from vestibules on all levels of the terminal parking garage, as well as ground transport east and west, the departure curb and baggage claim. Travelers can stack multiple bags to easily transport luggage throughout the pre-security areas of the airport.

“Providing complimentary luggage carts is another example of how CVG is working to enhance our service to customers and elevate the airport experience,” said Lisa Sauer, chair of the Kenton County Airport Board. “Our New Heights strategic plan calls for us to anticipate consumer trends and create a customer-centric CVG brand, and this improvement directly supports that objective. We know that every touchpoint matters, from the moment passengers arrive at our curb to when they reach their gate.”

“Providing complimentary new luggage carts demonstrates our commitment to putting passengers first,” said Larry Krauter, CVG chief executive officer. “When I talk with travelers, I hear consistently that they appreciate it when we make their journey more convenient. Whether you’re a business traveler or a family heading out on vacation, we want every part of your experience at CVG to be as enjoyable as possible.”

