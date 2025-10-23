Boone Co. Fiscal Court seeking resident feedback in possible updates to Backyard Chickens Zoning

The Boone County Fiscal Court is inviting residents to share their views on a possible change to zoning regulations that could allow more homeowners to keep backyard chickens, bees, and rabbits.

The discussion will take place at the Fiscal Court’s caucus meeting on Thursday, October 23, at 5:30 p.m. at the Boone County Administration Building, located at 2950 Washington Street in Burlington.

The caucus meeting is a working session of the Fiscal Court where no official votes or decisions are made. Instead, members receive information, review issues, and hear from residents before determining whether to move forward with potential policy changes.

Currently, Boone County zoning regulations allow the keeping of small agricultural animals, such as chickens, bees and rabbits, in certain zoning districts. These include Agricultural (A-1, A-2) and Rural Suburban Estates (RSE) zones. These areas typically have larger lots and more open space.

Judge/Executive Gary W. Moore emphasized that hearing from residents is essential before any decisions are made.

“Before any policy or regulation is changed, we want to hear from the people who live in Boone County and their ideas, concerns and experiences,” Judge Moore says. “Making changes to household agriculture zoning rules could affect neighborhoods in different ways, and it’s critical we get community insight first.”

Residents are encouraged to attend the caucus meeting or share their comments in advance. Public input helps county officials understand the potential impact of proposed changes on neighborhoods and ensures decisions reflect the community’s priorities.

No action will be taken at the October 23 meeting. The discussion will include a presentation by Zoning Administrator Michael Schwartz of the Boone County Planning Commission, who will outline current household agriculture regulations and options for potential updates.

Residents who are unable to attend in person but wish to provide feedback may contact the Boone County Fiscal Court:

Gary W. Moore, Boone County judge/executive

859-334-3571

judgemoore@boonecountyky.org Cathy Flaig, commissioner – district 1

859-334-4865

cflaig@boonecountyky.org Chet Hand, commissioner – district 2

859-334-4866

chand@boonecountyky.org Jesse Brewer, commissioner – district 3

859-334-4867

jbrewer@boonecountyky.org

Boone County Fiscal Court