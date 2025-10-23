Welcome House names Amanda Couch as organization’s new chief executive officer

Welcome House, Inc. appointed Amanda Couch as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

With more than a decade of service to the organization, Couch brings experience, leadership, and a commitment to advancing Welcome House’s mission to end homelessness and promote stability for every person served.

Welcome House provides a continuum of services that address homelessness and housing instability throughout Kentucky, including street outreach, emergency shelter, housing assistance, case management, and supportive programs that empower individuals and families toward self-sufficiency. Couch has held both direct service and leadership roles during her 11 years with the organization, most recently serving as interim CEO. She is recognized for her ability to empower staff, strengthen operations, and advocate for equitable housing solutions across the state.

“It’s been the honor of my career to grow alongside this incredible organization and the people we serve,” said Couch. “Welcome House has always stood for hope, stability, and compassion. As CEO, I’m excited to continue building on that foundation—working with our staff, partners, and communities to ensure every person in Kentucky has a place to call home.”

“Amanda’s leadership, dedication, and passion for our mission have been evident throughout her years at Welcome House,” said Chris Brison, Welcome House board chair. “Her vision for the future is rooted in collaboration and compassion—qualities that define this organization. The Board is confident that under Amanda’s guidance, Welcome House will continue to strengthen our community and transform lives.”

Couch has completed leadership training through the Leadership Institute of Greater Cincinnati’s EXCEL and Learn programs. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Mental Health and Human Services from Northern Kentucky University and has completed additional coursework at Thomas More University.

