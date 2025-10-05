Government briefs: News from Park Hills, Boone County, Fort Wright

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

PARK HILLS

Several people came to the special council meeting called by Mayor Kathy Zembrodt to approve a resolution adopting the Z21 zoning with the addition of an RM zone to the city so that the density can be increased before the city sends their Z21 zoning to PDS on Thursday.

This resolution repealed the old resolution passed six weeks before that adopted the Z21 zoning without the RM zone.

Mayor Zembrodt explained that even though their zoning was on the PDS schedule for Thursday, it will be tabled because the zoning issue was advertised without the RM zone, and now it will have to be advertised with the RM Zone.

Some of the residents were under the impression that the city was going to be a part of the project proposed by Kenton County Commissioner Joe Nienaber and developer Greg Berling for the Szechuan Gardens project, but Mayor Zembrodt told them the city has no part in that development. The city will alter the zoning so the density will be increased, but the rest will be up to Nienaber and Berling.

Another part that confused the residents is that the county is offering grants for improving sites in the city, and the matching grant will require only a ten percent match from the city for the money, so these grants are highly sought after and the money is going fast. The one catch is that the grant has to be attached to an active project in the city. Thus, Mayor Zembrodt explained that if the project of building on the Szechuan Gardens site would come together, the city could possibly get a grant to be able to finally realign Arlington Road, a project that would eliminate the double traffic lights in the area. However, if the housing project falls through, the grant project and its money would go away.

Two council members were absent at the meeting. As soon as a vote on the resolution received a motion and a second, Councilmember Sarah Froehlich said she believed that the adoption of the Z21 zone, with the increased density, was being ‘brought forth prematurely’ and she disagreed with it so much that she walked out of the meeting.

Attorney Daniel Braun advised the mayor to continue, and call for a vote, and the remaining members all voted yes to add the RM zone which would increase the density.

Several of the residents loudly voiced their displeasure with the decision, but the meeting was adjourned.

BOONE COUNTY

The Boone County Fiscal Court meeting was proceeding as usual until Judge Executive Gary Moore introduced new business.

That seemed to be a cue for several residents to line up to address Commissioner Chet Hand’s remarks about the democratic party. Both Commissioner Jesse Brewer and Commissioner Chet Hand objected to this line of comments in a fiscal court business meeting, and Brewer offered to adjourn the meeting.

Judge Moore agreed and instructed other speakers to only speak if they have a specific task the court could undertake to help them. One resident complained that the county was damaging his property by plowing the snow, and even covering up a fire hydrant. Judge Moore reminded him that they had talked, and they were working on a solution.

Other speakers fumed at having their speeches curtailed, but their requests ranged from strengthening the Ethics Code to censuring Commissioner Hand for bad behavior.

When one resident asked outright for Commissioner Hand to apologize, Commissioner Hand responded, “emphatically nope!”

Hand made the comments the day Charlie Kirk was assassinated, and he made them on his page for his campaign for Judge Executive. He was not functioning in his role as Boone County Commissioner.

Hand reportedly said he would not apologize or step down, because what he said was true, and he cited his right as a US citizen to say what he believes. The comments regarded what he thought of the Democratic party and not any particular individuals.

There are approximately 136,968 residents in Boone County and 28 percent of that population are registered Democrats.

The comments made by the residents were not permitted in the purview of a business meeting. At the end of the meeting, Commissioner Brewer said that the county does have a caucus meeting where people can come and voice their feelings.

FORT WRIGHT

Fort Wright city council passed the first reading of an ordinance setting tax rates for the city. A public hearing preceded the meeting with the proposed rates, and when there were no people who attended for that purpose, the meeting began.

The new rates will be $.199 per $100 of assessed value for real property taxes, a rate that is 7.44 percent lower than last year, and the lowest that the tax has been since 2008, and the tangible property rate will be $.385 per $100 of assessed value, which is the same as last year.

Even though it was a first reading, council voted unanimously to approve the rates.

The tenure for two members of the Ethics Board was expired, so council voted to reappoint Joe Nienaber Jr, and Katie Baker to the Ethics Board. The other two members are Adam Feinauer and Tim Theisse.

Mayor Dave Hatter stated that former council member Dave Abeln was great to work with during the 13 years he was on council, and he admired his dedication to the city. One by one, the council members talked about how wonderful he was to work with and how much they will miss him. Abeln is scheduled to come back later in the year for his celebration, but this was the first meeting without him.