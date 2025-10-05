Kentucky State Parks offers Halloween fun across state — take a look at family fun options

Staff report

If you are looking for special exepriences with family and friends this Halloween seasons, you might find just the thing just a car ride away.

Kentucky States Parks offer some some frightful fun for all ages. The following Halloween-themed events await:

• Weep No More, Victorian Mourning at My Old Kentucky Home

Underway through Friday, Oct 31, (Daily every day) take a chilling guided lantern tour through the historic mansion — if you dare.

• Dale Hollow’s Haunted Hollow Halloween

Thursday, Oct 9-Saturday, Oct 11, calling all ghosts, goblins, and ghouls for a howling good time at our annual Haunted Hollow Halloween event filled with frightful fun and festive activities.

• Halloween Spookout at Barren River

Friday, Oct 10-Oct 18, join in at the campground for the annual Halloween Spookouts! Activities on Friday and Saturday including costume contest, campsite decorating contest, pumpkin painting and trick or treating.

• Haunted Frontier at Fort Harrod

Friday, Oct 24- Friday, Oct 31,, experience a haunted house 250 years in the making. This haunt starts in the old fort before entering the wooded area behind the fort, very near the oldest cemetery in the state of Kentucky.

• Peculiar Victorian Customs Tour (Waveland)

Friday, Oct 24, ask why were the Victorians so enamored with death? Join Waveland staff in an exploration of the strange life and death practices of the Victorians.

• Belles, Bourbon & Belladonna! Murder Mystery Weekend (Greenbo Lake)

Friday, Oct 17, discover clues, drink specials, prizes, costume contest, dinner show and more.

• Spooky Tales and Nighttime Trails at John James Audubon

Saturday, Oct 25, have a frightfully fun evening of night hikes and spooky stories. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., let park naturalists lead into the preserve for a night adventure on the trail. Learn of the mysterious and perhaps creepy nocturnal creatures of the woods in several stops along the way.

Find more Kentucky Parks activities here.