Governor’s trip to France included a visit to Schneider Electric’s Paris headquarters

Schneider Electric – a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation – hosted Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear at the company’s HQ in Paris to conclude his trip to France.

During the meeting, Schneider Electric took the Governot on a tour of the Paris Innovation Hub, which showcases technological innovations being deployed across its business operations, including in Kentucky.

Schneider Electric has offices in Florence, Louisville, and Lexington.

Throughout the day, Governor Beshear was briefed on the company’s next-generation manufacturing technologies on display there.

Through the development and deployment of new energy technology, Schneider Electric has boosted production, bolstered energy efficiency, and optimized its own operations, particularly within its internationally recognized Smart Factory in Lexington, which has won a World Economic Forum Lighthouse award for being one of the most efficient in the world.