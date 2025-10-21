Kentucky by Heart: Small, but powerful, Veterans Rural Outreach offers makes lasting difference

By Steve Flairty

NKyTribune columnist

Where there are good people, there is hope.

One of the most uplifting stories I’ve come across in the last few years is about an outreach in Shelbyville called the Veterans Rural Outreach (VRO), started by a few people who cared deeply. VRO’s focus is providing life-saving mental health care, addiction recovery programs, and housing assistance to America’s military veterans in need. I originally shared their story here on April 23, 2024, and followed up a month later, talking about a company donating solar panels for their community room and six veteran “tiny homes.”

Recently, I picked up a history of the local organization, written and prepared nicely by Joyce Sweeny Martin. I was astounded with the small but powerful “people stories” that converged to bring VRO to its success today, starting humbly back in 2013.

On September of that year, a 74-year-old Vietnam veteran/retired veterinarian, Dr. Carlen Pippin, sought something meaningful to do in his retirement. He began volunteering with Serenity Center, in Shelbyville, a local food pantry started by Awake Ministries. The center, he learned, serves as many as 350 people on Wednesdays, surprising Dr. Pippen. He was also surprised to discover that about 40 of the served were veterans. Touched by that fact, Pippen recruited several other local veterans to join him at Serenity: Barry Campbell, Robert Baker, and soon, Gerald Sebree.

Around Serenity, the small group became known as a “band of brothers” and in time, their numbers would grow. They began delivering food boxes to vets and others when needed and listened carefully to vets’ stories. The four found them with much deeper needs than an occasional meal, such as housing. Each volunteer put up $500 to create a $2000 pool to begin helping them.

But the four needed more help. Soon, they received some from local banker Jamie James and the VFW, and they attained a complete bed set for a veteran. They received kitchen items from Walmart, and another vet donated four used tires.

Pippin’s church hosted a fundraiser, and James became a critical asset for their efforts to get vets loans and financial counseling. It was a good start motivated by loving hearts.

In 2014, a fundraiser at a local park raised $500, and it financed gasoline, utility bills, and other local veteran needs. A veteran skilled in bulldozing from his Viet Nam experiences had done volunteer work with the park, and with those good vibes, the park authorities were happy to allow the event there. The band of brothers then ministered to a veteran who endured 34 back surgeries incurred in a workplace accident.

Much happened in 2015, starting with the band making more efforts to help by dipping into their own pockets to the tune of $1500 and:

• Secured a hospital bed for single veteran caring for three children and her ill mother. • Helped a veteran get needed dental work. • Added pet food donation to their list of helps.

In August, they took another big step by establishing it as an organization, called “Veterans Rural Outreach.” They received a Veterans Administration (VA) grant for $5000 and partnered with the Shelbyville faith-based Awake Ministries to take them under their umbrella to handle governmental requirements.

The next year, 2016, challenged Pippin personally. Besides his dedication to the fledgling VRO, the work at Serenity Center expanded and he also was working with another local outreach providing beds for those in need. He ministered to his daughter in Atlanta whose husband died. Additionally, he dealt with his own flashbacks from his Viet Nam experience.

By 2017, the band of brothers had learned a lot about veterans’ acute needs, both physical and psychological. They arranged to have the VA bring a mobile unit to Shelbyville to assist with getting benefits. Social worker/counselor Kristin Gallagher became a Godsend, offering individual and group therapy. Three members of the band, Pippin, Campbell, and Baker, also received therapy.

The new focus in 2017 became acquiring veteran housing, and VRO teamed up with Awake Ministries to get tax-free status under their umbrella. More fundraisers were organized, and a significant amount was raised. That led to the next step, in 2018, of having meetings with city, county, and state representatives to learn about possible resources for the project. It was positive, as 42 agencies, churches, and individuals offered help.

In individual cases, Pippin’s band of brothers continued to help. Researching what was done around the country for veteran housing, the idea of building “tiny homes” came into play and was accepted by the group. Another fundraiser raised $500—but much more was needed.

And so, that’s how it started, and here is a summary in the years since:

2019

• VRO helped a veteran, his wife and two children living in a tent to find a home in Tennessee. • Formed a partnership with Habitat for Humanity and other agencies to rehab houses for veterans. • Bought property at 506 Bradshaw Street, dealt with legal details and formed rules and regulations for their organizational structure. • As the word got out about building six tiny homes and a community center on the Bradshaw site, money from people of goodwill came in to finance the project.

Steve Flairty is a teacher, public speaker and an author of seven books: a biography of Kentucky Afield host Tim Farmer and six in the Kentucky’s Everyday Heroes series, including a kids’ version. Steve’s “Kentucky’s Everyday Heroes #5,” was released in 2019. Steve is a senior correspondent for Kentucky Monthly, a weekly NKyTribune columnist and a former member of the Kentucky Humanities Council Speakers Bureau. Contact him at sflairty2001@yahoo.com or visit his Facebook page, “ Kentucky in Common: Word Sketches in Tribute .”

2020

• Many obstacles, including Covid, slowed the building effort, but perhaps miraculously, the six tiny homes were completed, and the Veterans Village Community Center was started. It was an incredible community effort, with labor, discounted materials, and cash gifts coming from all directions. By October, monetary contributions reached more than $700,000. • On a sad note, Robert Baker, one of the original band members, died of pancreatic cancer.

2021

• Saw growing pains even though the six tiny homes and community center were in place. A few veterans living there made complaints that came out in the local newspaper after VRO claimed they violated regulations. Other veterans in the village seemed very happy with their situation.

2022

• Disputes had developed between governance of Veterans Village and other matters between VRO, Awake Ministries, and the Veteran’s Club (part of Awake Ministries). The matter (s) were resolved on January 11, 2022, when Awake Ministries decided “to divest from veteran specific outreach and ministry.” VRO had obtained 501c (3) status and would now be in full control. Pippin stated, “It was a very big day for VRO.”

2023

• Jimmy Hatter became Veterans Village’s Interim Community Coordinator. He was highly praised for his selfless work. Hatter developed a comprehensive template for programs and services, including personal care plans for each veteran. This moved the work of VRO forward. Hatter insisted on his term being “interim” because he believed it was a job for a veteran. Pippin called Hatter “one of the most compassionate people I have ever known.” • Saw four veterans move from the Village to permanent housing. Pippin and Hatter spoke in the community often and found VRO interest to be strong. A big highlight of 2023 was the fact that six sponsors adopted a house, contributing $1000 per month. • Another of the original band of brothers, Barry Campbell, died. A walking trail at the Shelbyville Park was named after him for his volunteer work.

2024

• Hired Louis Faust, a Navy and Army veteran, as Executive Director and elected a new Board. Faust stayed until December 9, then Pippin took over as the interim director. Brady Wright, a combat veteran with a social work degree, became the Director of Operations for Veterans Village. • Added solar panels to the six tiny homes and community, donated and installed by EightTwentyEnergy. A brick was laid in the path to Veterans Village in memory of 13 fallen Viet Nam veterans from Shelbyville. VRO invited non-political and non-religious groups to use the Community Center for meetings, a move to increase the visibility or the organization.

2025