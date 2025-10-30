Highlands goalkeeper converts penalty kick to put team in state final; Scott wins tight match in region volleyball semifinals

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

She wasn’t able to post another shutout, but Highlands sophomore goalkeeper Bailee Class found another way to keep her team in the girls high school soccer state tournament.

Class blasted a penalty kick into the net to win a state semifinal shootout against Central Hardin, 2-1, on Wednesday at Lexington Dunbar. She made saves on two Central Hardin kicks before taking her winning shot that went off the opposing goalkeeper’s fingertips and into the net for a 4-2 tiebreaker victory.

It was the eighth consecutive playoff win for the surprising Bluebirds, who finished the regular season with a 7-9-2 record. Class did not allow an in-game goal during six of those eight wins that have put Highlands in the state championship final for the first time since 2019.

Their last opponent will be defending state champion Louisville Sacred Heart (23-2-1), a 3-1 winner over Lexington Catholic during Wednesday’s semifinal round that was played in a constant rain.

The weather is supposed to be better for the state championship match to be played at 7 p.m. Saturday at Kentucky Sport Club in Lexington.

Sacred Heart defeated Highlands, 3-0, in a regular season match on Aug. 25. The Valkyries have a 20-1-1 record against in-state opponents this season.

There was only one shot on goal during the scoreless first half of the Highlands vs. Central Hardin semifinal match. But Class came out off the line several times to collect balls played past Highlands’ defensive backline.

With 25 minutes left in the second half, the Bluebirds took a 1-0 lead on a goal by freshman Ally Lickert. The scoring play started with a cross into the box and sophomore Hope Darnell played the ball back to Lickert for an open shot.

Central Hardin tied the score less than four minutes later on a corner kick by freshman Addison Maddock. The ball went to the near post where sophomore striker Carly Lang slipped in front of Class to put a header into the net.

The match ended with Central Hardin holding a 4-3 lead in shots on goal through two 40-minute halves and two 5-minute overtime periods. Class was credited with two saves, but the Bruins got their first two penalty kicks past her in the shootout.

Class stopped the next two PKs and teammates Hailey Fritz, Tenley Graves and Reese Wilkens put their shots into the net to make it 3-2. Clark then hit the game-winner against her goalkeeper counterpart.

Highlands has a 2-3 record in previous state championship matches. The Bluebirds won back-to-back titles in 2005 and 2006 and took home the runner-up trophy in 2008, 2018 and 2019. They defeated Sacred Heart in 2006 and lost to the Valkyries in 2008 and 2018.

10th Region volleyball semifinals

Scott advanced to the 10th Region volleyball championship match with a 3-1 semifinal win over Montgomery County on Wednesday, but Calvary Christian’s first trip to a region tournament ended with a 3-0 loss to George Rogers Clark earlier in the evening.

This is the 12th time in 14 years that Scott (28-11) has reached the 10th Region final. The Eagles’ 6-5 record in 11 previous title matches includes a victory over Brossart last year. They will face George Rogers Clark (22-9) in the title match for the first time at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at GRC.

Scott won the first two sets of its semifinal match by close scores of 25-22 and 25-23. After Montgomery County won the third set, 27-25, the Eagles closed it out with a 24-12 win.

Calvary Christian ended the season with a best-ever 24-8 record following a 25-17, 25-14, 25-17 loss to George Rogers Clark. The Cougars had two seniors, two sophomores and four freshmen in the lineup.

Volleyball region tournament

10th REGION AT GEORGE ROGERS CLARK HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship: Scott vs. George Rogers Clark, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer state tournaments

BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday at Lexington Sporting Club

Championship match: Covington Catholic vs. Louisville St. Xavier, 4 p.m.

GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday at Lexington Sporting Club

Championship match: Highlands vs. Louisville Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Cross county state championship meet

SATURDAY AT KENTUCKY HORSE PARK

10 a.m. — Class 3A boys. 10:45 a.m. — Class 3A girls.

12:30 p.m. — Class 2A boys. 1:15 p.m. — Class 2A girls.

3 p.m. — Class 1A boys. 3:45 p.m — Class 1A girls.